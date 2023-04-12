ST Sports Talk Podcast

Can Singapore football really Unleash the Roar?

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua (left), and ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

The Unleash the Roar! (UTR) project was announced in 2021 with various long-term initiatives to uplift Singapore football, and help rally the nation behind a shared dream of achieving success. And while results in the past year across various age groups in Singapore football continue to decline, patience has been urged by the team helming the project. With two years gone, what has UTR achieved so far?

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, who is also the UTR’s executive committee chairman joins ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss the UTR project, what has been done so far and what Singaporeans can expect in the months and years ahead.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 Why Unleash the Roar! Project was started

7:10 On the importance of grooming the best youth talent and handing out scholarships

9:00 On issues that need to be fixed for Singapore football to progress

13:00 Understanding criticism from fans

18:00 On the future of the Singapore Premier League

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

