Can Singapore football really Unleash the Roar?

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
The Unleash the Roar! (UTR) project was announced in 2021 with various long-term initiatives to uplift Singapore football, and help rally the nation behind a shared dream of achieving success. And while results in the past year across various age groups in Singapore football continue to decline, patience has been urged by the team helming the project. With two years gone, what has UTR achieved so far?
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, who is also the UTR’s executive committee chairman joins ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss the UTR project, what has been done so far and what Singaporeans can expect in the months and years ahead.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 Why Unleash the Roar! Project was started
7:10 On the importance of grooming the best youth talent and handing out scholarships
9:00 On issues that need to be fixed for Singapore football to progress
13:00 Understanding criticism from fans
18:00 On the future of the Singapore Premier League
Read more: https://str.sg/i4QB
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!