Can a gifted man of faith be golf’s saviour?

Maybe it’s going to be this guy. Maybe we’ve been waiting for this 191cm, lumbering, ball-striking Sunday savant who locks his emotions in a mental box. Maybe we don’t give enough credit to this bearded golfer whose footwork won’t be found in any manual but swears by a holy book. Maybe this 91kg man with a light touch who is unlikely to top any sartorial leaderboard finally has everyone’s attention.

Maybe Scottie Scheffler, Masters hero and world’s best practitioner with a bag of sticks, is going to rescue us. Take us and this conflicted, greedy game where it hasn’t been for a while, which is a time of pure, golfing dominance. Take his wonderful talent which he uses “for God’s glory” and sends us to seventh heaven. I mean, golf fans deserve a ride, don’t we?