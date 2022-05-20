Camille Claudel can be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) STRATOSPHERIC stepped up on his promising debut fourth with a narrow second last time. He could open his account if making further improvement.

(5) LANG’S POWER was on debut when finishing fourth in that race. With natural improvement, he should pose a threat.

(7) NOT IN DOUBT was sandwiched between the pair. He should also make his presence felt again.

(8) SEEKING THE ONE made a pleasing debut and is likely to have come on since. He could also have a say.

Watch the betting on newcomers (6) LITTLE SUNNY, (2) DANCE VARIETY and (4) I’M A MAN.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) KING MO is the best of the Michael Faraday trio. He ought to build on his promising debut. The one to beat.

(2) CIDER HOUSE RULES (fancied on debut) and (6) LE MANS (have experience) could improve to stake a claim.

But a bigger threat could come from the well-related newcomers (3) COSMIC EVENT, (8) SETTLE THE DUST and (9) SPACE EXPLORER. The betting could provide a guide to their chances.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) CAMILLE CLAUDEL was second on debut over the track and trip and was runner-up again over 1,000m at her next start. Reverting to this trip, she should make it third-time lucky.

(7) PONTE VECCHIO finished alongside that rival on debut and should also improve, so is expected to pose a threat.

(1) BETTY BOOP and (4) INARA’S DYNASTY, both out of Grade 1 winners, should improve with the benefit of an introductory run under their belts. They could have more to offer.

(8) RENY makes the most appeal of the newcomers and should be respected, especially if the market speaks in her favour.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) GYPSY EXPRESS confirmed the promise of her debut third with a fast-finishing second over 1,000m second-up. On the evidence of that display, he could go one better with the extra 200m.

(7) QUEEN OF SPARTA caught the eye behind Gypsy Express, showing signs of her obvious inexperience on debut. With natural progress, she is likely to challenge for the honours.

(2) BUTTERFLY BEAUTY and (4) GOLDEN HOSTESS make the shortlist, after their promising debuts.

Newcomers (3) DAISY DUKE and (9) TUSCANY are worth noting.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) ADIOS AMIGOS and (2) HAN SOLO arrive in pursuit of a hattrick of wins. But Adios Amigos is preferred with race fitness.

(3) GALLIC TRIBE could, however, be better off on revised terms. He gets a 1.5kg weight turnaround for a length beating.

(4) SILVANO’S DASHER and (9) QUEEN’S WOOD have scope for improvement. They are likely to do better over this trip.

(7) TOUT A FAIT should get closer, too, and is another to keep in view in a good race.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) GOING UP got going late in the first leg of the fillies’ Winter Series over 1,600m. It suggests the stepup in trip could bring about improvement and a return to winning ways.

(2) SHE’S A RAINBOW and (1) MARIA QUEROL have a bit to find on that form but are unexposed over the distance, so could improve to pose a threat.

(5) FORRIES FOREVER will appreciate the extra distance and is likely to make her presence felt.

(4) PEUT ETRE MOI is in good form but this step-up in class demands more. She has to improve to have a say.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(3) FUTURE PRINCE moved up strongly at the 400m mark in the first leg of the Winter Series, only to be outrun by (1) GEM KING (1kg worse off) over 1,600m. He is weighted to reverse that form and could do so if given a more patient ride. Gem King is expected to make another bold bid and will likely fight it out.

(2) PACAYA may have needed the outing after a rest and a gelding operation when finishing behind that pair. He is expected to improve.

(6) WINCHESTER MANSION and (8) POMODORO’S JET are intriguing entries. Both are smart colts, relatively unexposed and likely to improve going this distance.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) DIFFERENT FACE has been competing at a higher level since being imported. The relief given to her by the handicapper could pave the way to a maiden local success.

(2) MA BLACK was running well before her rest and should be competitive if returning to form.

(4) CHILLY WINTER, (3) WHAT A STATE and (5) SEEKING PEACE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. They are likely to be involved with a repeat of those performances.

(6) APOLLO MOON, however, finished ahead of them last time and could have the measure again.

(7) SUPER SIRI also remains capable but is inconsistent.