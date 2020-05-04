Calling charity into play

Chess grandmasters Kevin Goh and Kazakh Rinat Jumabayev commentating during the Age Group Battle exhibition games yesterday, when $4,500 was raised as part of the #ChessAgainstCovid initiative started by the Singaporean. The charity drive hopes to get individuals to participate in chess events, with a goal of raising $100,000 for Lakeside Family Services' Caring Amidst Covid-19 Fund. More than $50,000 has been raised since April 11. Goh Zi Han, 11, and Siddharth Jagadeesh, 13, were among the young players taking part in yesterday's games against peers from Kazakhstan.

