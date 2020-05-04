Chess grandmasters Kevin Goh and Kazakh Rinat Jumabayev commentating during the Age Group Battle exhibition games yesterday, when $4,500 was raised as part of the #ChessAgainstCovid initiative started by the Singaporean. The charity drive hopes to get individuals to participate in chess events, with a goal of raising $100,000 for Lakeside Family Services' Caring Amidst Covid-19 Fund. More than $50,000 has been raised since April 11. Goh Zi Han, 11, and Siddharth Jagadeesh, 13, were among the young players taking part in yesterday's games against peers from Kazakhstan.
Calling charity into play
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.