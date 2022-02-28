California Spangle lands HK Classic Cup

HONG KONG • California Spangle has earned a tilt at the HK$24 million (S$4.15 million) BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) next month, after repelling a crack field in the Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m with a superb performance at Sha Tin yesterday.

Leading virtually all the way under a masterful ride from Zac Purton, the son of champion sprinter Starspangledbanner dug into his reserves to win the second leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

He beat Turin Redsun and Money Catcher. The previously unbeaten Romantic Warrior finished fourth after covering ground from Gate 13.

With four Derby crowns as a jockey and two more as a trainer, Tony Cruz attributed California Spangle's sixth win from eight starts - from 1,000m to 1,800m - to the gelding's exceptional quality, the staying influence of High Chaparral through the bay's dam, Pearlitas Passion, and Purton's supremely calculated ride.

"Our plans all turned out good, so next step, we wait for the Derby," said Cruz, who last savoured Derby success with Helene Mascot in 2008.

"We always had confidence this horse would run the distance because his dam is by High Chaparral, a stayer who won the Irish Derby. I'm sure he's got that sort of pedigree in him and I believe he will get the distance (2,000m)."

Purton also won on Frankie Lor's Sauvestre to lead by three winners from Joao Moreira with the score at 77-74.

HKJC