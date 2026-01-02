Calantha to lap up return to pet course and distance

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) AFRICAN PRIDE has a bit to find at the weights but is still improving and is most effective over this trip. With any improvement, he will be hard to beat.

(1) WINDS OF CHANGE is slung in under the conditions and needs only to confirm the improvement of his last start to pose a threat in his peak outing.

(4) I’M A FIREBALL fits a similar profile and is open to further progress on his Highveld debut.

(3) TRAJANUS impressed when an easy winner in this headgear configuration last time. He seems capable of raising his game to have a say in the outcome.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) GULF OF AMERICA and (2) FIERY FROLIC need not improve much on encouraging recent performances to play leading roles.

Any market support for newcomers (7) JUST A WINTER and (13) TREASURE STATE has to be taken seriously.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(12) LOVABLE made an eye-catching debut fourth over the same track and trip against male opposition in a lucrative maiden race that produced several subsequent winners. Pays to follow her.

(9) TROMBOLINES and (7) TERRENCE are likely to improve after satisfactory introductions.

(1) SKY PILOT and (2) HAMMER BLOW have the form and experience to trouble the selection.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(8) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER has performed consistently up to 1,600m and can improve over this extended trip which, on pedigree, is well within his compass.

(5) JORDAN and (4) VESUVIO are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,800m meeting at this level. Both will play leading roles if repeating similar performances.

(3) IMPERIAL MASTER and (1) SKITTLES SKIES had legitimate excuses for underwhelming recent displays, so they should not be hastily overlooked.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) SPEEDMAN confirmed the promise of his 1,160m debut victory by following up in a 1,400m handicap. He remains open to improvement over this extended trip, so is good value to remain unbeaten.

(4) RADIO STAR was outclassed in a 3yo Grade 3 last time but was then gelded and should not be taken lightly on his reappearance.

Recent maiden winner (9) TOMMY ATKINS is also a lightly raced 3yo gelding with scope for progress over this distance.

Hard-knocker (11) SPY STORY can trouble his younger rivals.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) FOSTINOVO was touched off in a similar course-and-distance handicap last time when returning from a break. He would have tightened up since and needs only to repeat that performance to go one better.

(1) GLOBAL IMPACT did not go unnoticed from the widest draw that day and should pose more of a threat to that rival on these terms.

Last-start winner (8) PEREGRINE FALCON ought to remain competitive under a three-point penalty, while (3) READY SET FIRE is also best kept safe in his first go at this extended trip.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(4) CALANTHA made no impression in the 1,475m Grand Heritage last time but will relish the switch back to a sprint, especially this course and distance over which she has registered all three of her career wins.

(2) ELEGANTRIX is held by that rival on the form of their meeting in a Listed race over 1,100m on Summer Cup day.

(11) TUSCAN ROMANCE is thriving on the Highveld, so a four-point penalty for her last-start victory is unlikely to halt her momentum.

(5) KOMATI RIVER is also held by Calantha on the form of that same Listed race over 1,100m on Summer Cup day, but is not without a say.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(5) TOP DIVISION and (6) XENOPHON are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,000m meeting and there should not be much between the familiar foes again on these terms, even over this extended distance. The former’s fast-finishing fourth under 62kg last time gave the impression he may now be looking for the extra.

(4) IT’S PERSONAL has history with those rivals and should remain competitive.

Recent course-and-distance winner (7) ANTONIO GAUDI has the means to stake a claim in this contest.

Race 9 (1,160m)

(4) MAVERICK QUEEN was only narrowly beaten last time under a big weight to a progressive male rival to whom she conceded weight, and the two-point penalty for that performance should not prevent her from making another bold bid against female-only opposition.

Hard-knocker (7) WHIRLYBIRD is closely matched with that rival and weighted to fight out the finish.



Class-dropper (2) UNITED OFFER has shown enough to make her presence felt.

(6) QUIET WINTER should also pose more of a threat back in same-sex company.