Calandagan wins Japan Cup

Calandagan (Mickael Barzalona, blue cap) holding off Masquerade Ball (Christophe Lemaire, yellow cap, second) and Croix Du Nord (Yuichi Kitamura, fourth) in the Japan Cup (2,400m) at Tokyo on Nov 30.

– The French-trained Calandagan became the first overseas horse in 20 years to win the Japan Cup on Nov 30.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, the Gleneagles four-year-old edged Masquerade Ball by a nose in record time.

He broke Japan’s winning streak with a superb run in the 1.09 billion yen (S$9 million) Grade 1 2,400m race at Tokyo Racecourse, coming home in 2min 20.3sec to shave 0.3sec off the 2018 mark held by homegrown heroine Almond Eye.

It was the latest Group 1 victory in a superb year for Calandagan, after winning the Grand Prix de St Cloud, Champion Stakes, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The Aga Khan-trained galloper was also named European Horse of the Year in November.

“The mission is accomplished,” said his French regular partner Barzalona.

“It was a big target for him and we’re very proud of him, he’s a very talented horse and he showed to the world today that he’s the best in the world at the moment.”

Calandagan surged down the home straight to catch Masquerade Ball at the line.

Barzalona bumped fists with his fellow Frenchman Christophe Lemaire atop Masquerade Ball after a finish for the ages.

“He’s a big fighter, my horse, and proved it today,” said Barzalona.

“I was just behind Christophe and when I came head to head with him, it was a big fight and I just think my horse showed he was in the best form.”

Calandagan became the first overseas horse to win the race since Alkaased in 2005, ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by Luca Cumani. AFP