Caballus all systems go for The Quokka at Ascot

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Trainer Baker’s five-year-old sprinter also has bigger fish to fry after Perth showpiece

Caballus (Craig Newitt) landing the spoils in the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) at Flemington on March 7. The Bjorn Baker-trained five-year-old will line up in Perth's richest race, The Quokka (1,200m) at Ascot on April 18.

– Caballus can vault into The Everest conversation if he wins the A$5 million (S$4.52 million) The Quokka (1,200m) at Ascot on April 18.

The Bjorn Baker-trained five-year-old landed his maiden Group 1 success in the Newmarket Handicap (1,200m) at Flemington on March 7 last start after three Group 3 triumphs previously.

Owned by the Darby Racing syndications, Caballus will contest the Western Australia feature, which will act as a stepping stone for loftier goals ahead.

“If Caballus wins The Quokka on the back of the Newmarket Handicap, then I would think (Group 1) The Everest (1,200m) slot holders will come looking,” said Scott Darby.

“There is also the (Group 3) Sydney Stakes (1,200m) on Everest Day if he doesn’t get an Everest start.

“We have Caballus and Overpass who we hope will be racing on Everest Day.

“Overpass has to be first-up either in The Everest or the Sydney Stakes but Caballus will probably have a couple of runs in the lead-up races where we can see him against some of the best sprinters.”

Caballus is finally realising his potential this season, which saw him winning the Group 3 George Moore Stakes (1,200m) win last December when he ran a flying 1min 7.84sec for the Doomben 1,200m event.

The son of I Am Invincible then resumed in the Group 2 Expressway Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Randwick on Feb 14 and ran a blinder when second to the outstanding Joliestar, before his most recent brilliant front-running effort in the Newmarket Handicap.

“RAM Racing (Quokka slot holder) was chasing Overpass for The Quokka late last year,” said Darby.

“But last year, Overpass ran in the (Group 1) TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m) and went to The Quokka and wasn’t quite at his best as he is not as good on a short turnaround between races.

“So, the owners of Overpass had a vote either to go to the TJ Smith Stakes first-up this autumn or go to the Quokka, and they went for the TJ Smith Stakes (finished fourth behind Joliestar).

“We told RAM Racing of the decision and they asked if we had anything else for The Quokka and I told them to keep an eye on Caballus.

“Bjorn was telling me how well Caballus was coming up for the autumn, and we felt the horse was getting better and better.

“Then Caballus came out and ran so well against Joliestar and RAM Racing did the deal before he won the Newmarket.”

Caballus – who could give Darby Racing and Baker their third win in the Quokka after Overpass went back-to-back in 2023 and 2024 – has drawn barrier 9 for Perth’s richest race and is at 7-2 in latest betting, behind 16-5 equal favourites Jigsaw and Rey Magnerio.

“All the reports I’m getting is that Caballus has settled in really well, he’s been to the beach a few times and is thriving,” said Darby.

“Bjorn said Caballus galloped sensationally at trackwork yesterday morning, he said the horse is airborne.”

Darby said Caballus would not remain in training for a Brisbane winter carnival campaign, with Baker preferring to spell the sprinter and set him for the spring where he could potentially start in The Everest at Royal Randwick on Oct 17.

Caballus is currently at 25-1 for The Everest behind Hong Kong superstar and defending champion Ka Ying Rising at 1-2 favourite.

Other hot contenders include Autumn Glow at 5-1, Tempted at 7-1 and Joliestar, Tentyris and Jimmysstar at 10-1. RACING AND SPORTS