'Buy one, get one free' ticket deal offered for young people for Milan opening ceremony

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Jan 22 - Young people are being offered a "two for the price of one" deal on tickets for the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, organisers said on Thursday.

The offer is available for people aged 26 and under and applies to the cheapest category of tickets for the February 6 ceremony in Milan's San Siro stadium. The tickets normally cost 260 euros ($305) each.

The most expensive tickets for the ceremony cost 2,026 euros.

U.S. singer Mariah Carey and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli are among the stars who have already been named to perform in the stadium. Chinese pianist Lang Lang and Italian mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli were added to the line-up on Thursday.

The Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, run from February 6-22.

More than one million tickets have been sold so far out of a total of around 1.5 million available for the Olympics, and the Paralympics, which follow in March, local organisers said, adding the figure was in line with their expectations. REUTERS