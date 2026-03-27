Burling confirmed on Luna Rossa's sailing team for America's Cup

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March 27 - Helmsman Peter Burling will look to dethrone his former Team New Zealand in the America's Cup as a confirmed driver for Italian challengers Luna Rossa.

Burling won the America's Cup three times with New Zealand but parted ways with them last year after failing to agree terms.

Luna Rossa named Burling as one of four potential drivers alongside Italians Ruggero Tita, Marco Gradoni and Margherita Porro.

"We're really lucky at Luna Rossa, we've got such an amazing mix of sailors, both men and women," the 35-year-old said in a video posted by Luna Rossa.

"Everyone wants to try and achieve and perform at the highest level, and I think that competition’s really healthy to drive the collective forward."

Burling, an Olympic sailing gold medallist for New Zealand and one of the sport's most successful names, joined Luna Rossa last June but his role was undefined.

The 38th America's Cup will be hosted by Naples in July 2027, the first time Italy has staged the prestigious race. REUTERS