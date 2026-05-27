Buriram United retain Shopee Cup after win over Safuwan Baharudin’s Selangor

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Buriram United's Theerathon Bunmathan starting an attack for the Thai side as Selangor players close in during the second leg of the Shopee Cup final at the Buriram Stadium on May 27. Buriram won 2-1 on the night to triumph 3-1 on aggregate.

BANGKOK – Thai club Buriram United retained the Shopee Cup with a 3-1 aggregate win over Malaysia’s Selangor following a 2-1 victory in the second leg of the final on May 27.

Chasing a one-goal deficit from last week’s first leg in Malaysia, Selangor took the lead in the 18th minute through Syahir Bashah, whose long-range effort squirmed past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Selangor’s Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin threw himself at Guilherme Bissoli’s effort two minutes later to keep their lead intact.

But Buriram equalised in the 27th minute through Suphanat Mueanta, who had also scored in last week’s first leg.

Connecting with a long ball from veteran Theerathon Bunmathan, the Thai forward got the better of an onrushing Selangor goalkeeper Sikh Izhan to restore their aggregate lead and spark celebrations from the home supporters at the Buriram Stadium.

Theerathon then made it 3-1 on aggregate with a volley from outside the box in the 55th minute after a corner was cleared into his path.

But the reigning Thai League 1 champions’ night was marred when Theerathon was sent off in stoppage time for retaliation.

“Thank you to the Buriram fans today who came to (fill the stadium to) its full capacity,” said Theerathon, who was named the Shopee Star of the Match, referring to the turnout of 30,889.

“I also feel glad to give happiness to the Buriram fans and Thai football fans, that a team from Thailand can win the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup this year.”

Selangor captain Faisal Halim, meanwhile, said: “We tried our best, we gave our all. The first 25 minutes, we controlled the match and created chances and got the goal.

“After we conceded the goals, it was hard for us to find the momentum to push forward. This is a great experience for our team. Getting to this point is a great recognition and we’ll keep working hard for the future.”