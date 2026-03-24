Bunta Baby to show who’s boss

Race 1 (2,200m)

7 Perfect Pairing is at his best over this track and trip, where he has won once and placed thrice. His last-start third over 1,800m had merit after he charged home from barrier 11. Barrier 3 is a plus and puts him right in the firing line.

2 Management Folks is the class dropper to note with one win from two at the level, and his 2,200m Happy Valley record stands out with two of his three wins coming over the trip. Barrier 1 and Zac Purton add to the appeal.

9 All Are Mine has been trending the right way since joining the Brett Crawford stable, finishing off strongly at his last two starts. Gate 10 likely forces him to settle back, but he is one to watch late.

4 Romantic Fantasy maps well from barrier 4 and has been knocking on the door through three recent seconds.

Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Win Method is well-placed to follow up his last-start win at this track and trip, where he won going away by more than a length at his first try at the extended mile. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to hold a similar on-pace spot.

1 Ragga Bomb shapes as the natural leader and may be able to dictate without having to spend too much. He bolted in by three lengths two starts ago when the race shape played to him, then backed it up with a close-up third.

8 Precision Hope is a 4YO having his fifth start. His last-start fifth was a step forward after he finished off strongly against the race shape over 1,200m at Sha Tin.

4 Absolute Awakened faces a tough map from barrier 12, but he is not without hope.

Race 3 (1,200m)

10 Sunny Q makes his first appearance at Happy Valley and brings Sha Tin form that reads well. Barrier 5 is a workable gate, and he has not had much help from draws in recent runs, so this set-up already looks kinder.

5 The Heir comes off a third as favourite having raced on the inside, which did not look the place to be, so there was merit in holding his ground. Barrier 4 gives him another clean platform and, on the map, he looks set to have something to chase down late.

6 Bits Superstar is overdue after four straight placings. Britney Wong’s 7lb (3.2kg) claim and barrier 3 provide a couple of positives in an even race.

2 Golden Empire produced his best run yet for the Crawford stable last time with a neck-third, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to repeat or improve.

Race 4 (1,650m)

4 Fortune Star gets a much kinder map from barrier 5 after jumping from 12 last time, when he finished seventh, beaten two lengths. His run up the inside had merit given it was the wrong part of the track on the night, with those coming down the middle holding the advantage.

1 Glorious Journey draws to get every chance again from an inside barrier after going down by a head in second last start.

6 Beauty Viva heads to Happy Valley for his second attempt and his Sha Tin form reads well in this company. Barrier 1 can be an asset, even though he generally settles back, and he does not look far away despite still being a maiden.

8 Star Elegance was slow away first-up when the blinkers went on, but he charged late to second for his best effort yet.

Race 5 (1,000m)

12 Bunta Baby has thrived this season, winning twice and placing three other times from six starts, mostly at this track and distance. He is back in Class 3 where his earlier form did not shine, but he returns in much better shape.

3 Candlelight Dinner draws barrier 1 and maps to get every chance. His last run over 1,200m from a wide gate is best forgiven, and he has trialled quietly but nicely since.

8 Mr Desira is a progressive type with two wins from seven, and he has a strong record at the course and distance, including a win over Bunta Baby three runs ago. He has been freshened since a disappointing 12th, and several trials suggest he is well-prepared for his return.

11 Hey Bros draws well for his third Hong Kong start. His debut at this track and trip hinted at ability, though his 1,200m second-up run did not. He could rebound.

Race 6 (1,200m)

8 Dan Attack gets another chance after he pulled up lame last start when beaten just over two lengths to fifth. Plenty of speed on paper can suit his pattern.

4 Genius Baby is the one with the map upgrade, coming into barrier 3 from 10 when he caught the eye late in second. He can be ridden patiently before producing the same late punch.

3 King Profit draws barrier 1 and has options from there. His last two Sha Tin runs from barrier 10 were solid behind the likes of Lucky Ranger and Smart Golf. That form reads well for this, and he has since won a trial in good style.

1 Hayday draws barrier 2 and should also land a good position, while he is better placed back at this track and distance after a close-up fifth at Sha Tin.

Race 7 (1,200m)

8 Brownneedsfurther is still chasing a first win, but he looks to have his best chance yet with blinkers added. The headgear seemed to sharpen him up when he won a recent Happy Valley trial, and that is the key lead-in.

1 Victor The Rapid draws well again in barrier 3 and maps for a similar run as last time when he finished second.

2 Giant Ballon comes off a maiden win where Purton went straight to the front and never gave his rivals a chance. Barrier 11 makes it tougher, but the lack of speed on paper can still allow him to press on and take up a handy spot.

10 California Deeply can improve second-up after a fair first-up seventh, when he gave away too much of a start.

Race 8 (1,650m)

7 Without Compare faces a tough map from barrier 12, but the form is there to land a first win. He was second to Stormy Grove two runs ago, then stuck on well for fourth last time, and an ideal trial between runs suggests he is ready to go again.

1 Beauty Alliance maps for a soft run from barrier 2 and arrives in good form. He rebounded from a late-fading seventh in the same race as Without Compare two starts ago to finish second behind Stunning Peach last time.

6 King Lotus is better suited back at Happy Valley after two plain Sha Tin runs, while barrier 1 gives him the chance to map sweetly and bounce back to his earlier form.

2 Solid Win scored by two lengths over the same course and trip at Happy Valley last time. Do not dismiss him.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Pegas gets a far better set-up second time at Happy Valley, after racing wide on pace from barrier 7 last start and still sticking on well for fourth. His win over Aurio three runs ago reads well for this, after Aurio came out and won at Happy Valley last week.

5 Amazing Kid is thriving, with four wins from nine starts this season, and the way he is doing it suggests he has more to come.

2 Greater Bae can be forgiven for his last-start fifth when trying to back up his previous win, never slotting in but still making late ground against the race shape. A good trial from the David Eustace-trained 4YO since is encouraging, and a kinder run looks on offer.

1 Symbol Of Strength chases back-to-back wins and maps for a sweet run within striking range from barrier 4.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club