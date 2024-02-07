Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 3, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

NEW DELHI - Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pace bowler to top the official world test rankings following his match-winning display in the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The 30-year-old claimed nine wickets in his reverse swing masterclass to secure India's series-levelling victory by 106 runs.

It helped him leapfrog Australia's Pat Cummins, South African Kagiso Rabada and team mate Ravichandran Ashwin in the official rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

India spinners Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi had earlier topped the test rankings for bowlers.

Bumrah was adjudged player of the match in Visakhapatnam ahead of team mate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed his maiden test double hundred in that match.

Left-handed opener Jaiswal moved up 37 places to 29th in the test batting rankings led by New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson.

India's third test against England scheduled in Rajkot begins on Feb. 15. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top