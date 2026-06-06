Bulls upset Warriors in comeback United Rugby Championship semi-final win

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June 6 - South Africa’s Bulls sealed a fourth United Rugby Championship final place in five seasons with a 22-21 semi-final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday, coming back from 18 points down to seal an epic win.

Two Kyle Steyn scores and a penalty try had the Warriors 21-3 in front inside 25 minutes, but the Bulls’ power at set-pieces saw them grind down their opponents to earn revenge for an upset loss to the Glasgow side in the 2024 final.

Tries from Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier and Francois Klopper put the Bulls in front and they could even afford a rare off-day from the kicking tee for Handre Pollard, who missed several routine kicks at goal.

The Bulls have lost all three of their previous final appearances and will meet the winners of Saturday's second semi-final between Leinster and the Stormers in Dublin.

A Leinster victory would see a repeat of the 2025 final in Dublin on June 20, otherwise the Bulls will travel to Cape Town to face their compatriots the Stormers in the showpiece match. REUTERS