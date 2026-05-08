Bulb General to bounce back

Bulb General (Zac Purton) bringing up a three-in-a-row in a Class 3 (1,200m) at Sha Tin at his penultimate start on Oct 4, 2025. He then tasted defeat, but will look to bounce back in the Class 2 (1,200m) at Sha Tin on May 9

Race 1 (1,000m)

6 Ever Wealth has the advantage of Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim on debut in a field of young, inexperienced horses.

9 Secret Ingredient stuck on well for second on debut and should be fitter for the experience. Barrier 9 gives him a better draw.

10 Talents Champion was drawn on the wrong part of the track at his first start but stuck on well for third. Barrier 7 should allow him to get closer to the rail.

1 Almighty Warrior trialled up the straight recently against better horses. The angle is Zac Purton riding.

Race 2 (1,200m)

7 Quartz Legend is on the six-day back-up after finishing 13th, when he had a poor trip from barrier 13. From an inside draw, he should get a ground-saving run, which brings him back into the equation.

1 Northern Fire Ball maps for a soft lead from barrier 3 under Yuen’s 10-pound claim in a race without much speed on paper. Happy Valley suits better, but this race sets up perfectly for him.

2 Matzden ran a good fourth at his first look in Class 4 and that sets him up nicely coming into this race ready to bring up a win.

5 Warriors Dream had no luck on pace from barrier 11 when stepping to 1,400m last time, weakening out of a fast-run race. Coming back in trip suits here in a race without much tempo.

Race 3 (1,400m)

2 Fight Time drops back into Class 5 and reunites with Britney Wong, the same set-up that proved successful first-up this season when she got the job done from barrier 13. Barrier 4 is much kinder.

13 Team Happy has performed well in two starts since joining Michael Chang’s stable and maps for a sweet run from barrier 2.

6 General Smart should get a kinder run than last start from barrier 13, Purton sticks, and the drop back in distance is key.

5 Only U has been running well without winning this season for Brett Crawford. Forgive his latest run on the all-weather, as his turf form reads much better.

Race 4 (1,000m)

6 Grand Nova will be fitter second-up after five months off and his first-up second showed he has returned in good order.

8 Storm Mirror has been well prepared for debut through many pleasing trials. His latest, with blinkers on first time, was strong through the line and he is worth a chance on debut.

7 Rapid Phantom ran well on debut despite settling further back than expected based on what he had shown in his trials. He has trialled okay between runs and will come on well second-up.

11 Bustling City keeps trialling well enough to suggest he can show something at the races.

Race 5 (1,200m)

3 Flashing Fighter looks set to map comfortably again from an on-pace position, while his key rivals appear likely to concede early ground. His debut win was good and he can go on with it.

1 Conrad Patch was fifth to Flashing Fighter last time, beaten two lengths after having every chance, but this looks the sort of race where he can get close again.

2 Positive Smile cannot be ignored in Class 4, although he is a backmarker and 1,400m is probably more his go. Still, the form is there for him to be competitive.

9 Brownneedsfurther placed second to the in-form Giant Ballon last start, which stands out here. That was his first run in blinkers and it was encouraging.

Race 6 (1,400m)

6 Invictus Dragon has been running better than the results suggest. He has tested patience, but this race sets up well. He has a good chance to make amends and get on the board.

8 Super Dragon has not quite put it all together yet. He is second-up today after drawing wide last start, when he ran well against the race shape to finish fifth, and he can improve.

11 Decision Link backed up a maiden win at the top of Class 5 over 1,200m with a fast-finishing second over this course and distance back in Class 4. That was a nice effort and he is going well.

7 Lucky Man won straight away for Jimmy Ting and did it in style, kicking clear by three lengths.

Race 7 (1,600m)

5 Audacious Pursuit resumes and has no queries at the distance, boasting a win and a second from three attempts. Well placed.

7 Circuit Marshal gets a gear change and barrier 3 after drawing barrier 12 last start.

9 Victor Supreme has been around the mark in some good races. Last-start fourth has turned into a strong form race.

4 Turin Champions is already a winner and three-time placegetter from seven starts. Comes off a third to Big Return, which is looking like solid form.

Race 8 (1,200m)

10 Spicy Standard gets a clear map upgrade from a more suitable draw. Ready to score.

3 Gold Patch has three wins, one third from four starts. Does not look done yet. Gate 11 is the query.

4 Chill Buddy comes out of a strong form race after resuming from two months away from racing. Won a nice trial.

9 Ace Champion got too far back from barrier 12 at Happy Valley last time. Closed well into seventh.

Race 9 (1,000m)

5 Ever Luck led over this track and trip when blinkers went on for the first time. Heading the right way.

12 Lightness Of Music is a talented horse resuming after a stable switch to Danny Shum. His trials suggest he should be competitive.

7 Straight To Glory returns to this track and trip after a series of solid runs over 1,200m at Happy Valley.

3 Metro Power will relish getting back to the straight course after three runs at Happy Valley, where he won over 1,200m two starts ago.

Race 10 (1,600m)

3 Endued has been luckless in three runs since winning four starts ago. This race is his to lose.

5 Smart Avenue drops back in trip after flopping at 2,000m last time. Gets inside gate and Purton up.

4 Amazing Partners won at his first attempt over the mile, taking his record to three wins from six starts. Every chance from barrier 2.

2 Blazing Wukong won smartly when blinkers went on for the first time last start. In the mix.

Race 11 (1,200m)

6 Bulb General closed off well first-up when third to Young Champion. He gets his chance to bounce back to winning form.

11 Hot Delight chases four straight wins. This is a sharp rise in grade and there is a slight query around his trial between runs.

5 Young Champion has been a revelation since dropping back to 1,200m five starts ago. He comes in well at the weights again.

4 Patch Of Stars looks set to map nicely just off what should be a genuine speed from barrier 3.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club