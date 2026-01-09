Buffalo Storm Cody will be Flying home

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) SWEET GREEN was heavily backed in the market when finishing second on debut. She ran a cracker behind Catwalk King up the straight at Kenilworth on Dec 6. With natural improvement expected from this well-bred filly, she will be hard to beat.

(10) CHAMPAGNE CASTLE won a good race on Dec 13. She quickened away from her field like a nice filly in the making. Include her into all bets.

(5) CATWALK KING finished like a train to beat Sweet Green impressively last time. Watch him closely, he will be running on strongly late.

(6) AFRICAN WILD DOG is well bred and jockey Andrew Fortune has been booked to ride this colt on debut. Watch the market closely.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(13) VROOM VROOM sprinted away from her field to win a super race on Dec 10. Even though this race is a big step-up in class for her, she has no weight on her back and she looks very progressive. She will run a huge race.

(1) SHESGOTCLASS stayed on well to win a good race on Dec 21. She is exceptionally fast. On her best form, she will make them all work hard for victory.

(2) MISS WORLD ran a cracker in the Grade 3 Southern Cross Stakes on Dec 6. She was only beaten just over two lengths by Asiye Phambili. Her sprinting form is good, she must have a nice place chance in this field.

(10) PINK PIGEON never runs a bad race. Caught very late last time on Dec 6, she ran second behind Catch A Penny. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride and she will go close to winning.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(13) IRELAND FOREVER won a good race over 1,400m at Kenilworth on Nov 22. He will be switched off early and he will be storming home late.

(3) MAURITIUS KESTREL finally got his head back in front last time. It was a good ride from jockey Craig Zackey on Dec 13. He was given three points for beating a decent field. If he brings that run to the track again, he will be competitive.

(9) AZZURRI was doing some good work late for second behind Mauritius Kestrel last time. His form of late is very good, he will be right there in the finish.

(8) FOLLOW YOUR HEART ran a much better race behind Gold Giboski on Dec 3. He ran third and was only beaten two lengths at the line. He is a young horse that will keep improving with every start.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(10) QUICKSTEPGAL won the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas impressively on Dec 6. She was given six points for that win. She is packed with class and ability. Even though she drops in trip for this Grade 2 event, she will run a big race.

(1) MON PETIT CHERIE can be forgiven for her last run in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes. She drops back in trip to 1,200m and if she bounces back to her best form, she will be very hard to beat.

(13) PRINCESS OF GAUL ran a great race in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas behind Quickstep Gal. She ran fourth and was only beaten just over two lengths at the line. She should love the drop in trip to 1,200m. Include her into all bets, she will be storming home late.

(2) MIA MOO finished powerfully to win the Listed Carry On Alice Stakes well at Turffontein on Nov 29. She will get some cover early and will be running on strongly late.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) REGULATION won the Grade 3 Peninsula Handicap in good fashion on Dec 13. He is a lovely gelding with a huge action. From a neat draw, he will go close to winning again.

(3) ZEITZ travelled really well in his race last time when he finished third behind Regulation on Dec 13. The blinkers have been fitted and he should be cherry-ripe to run a cracker. Include him into all bets.

(10) MAJOR MASTER finished second in the same race as Regulation and Zeitz at Kenilworth on Dec 13. The bad draw is not a worry as he is ridden quietly and he will unleash a big finish late.

(1) NATIVE RULER ran a fair race in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes, beaten just over two lengths by Dave The King. From a good draw, he should get the perfect run. Has the class to be competitive in a race like this.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM won a cheeky race from a great ride by jockey Andrew Fortune at Kenilworth on Nov 22. She is a superstar and will be very hard to beat again.

(4) RAINBOW LORIKEET stayed on well for second behind Sukhumvit in the Grade 3 Victress Stakes on Dec 13. Third-up after a small break, she will run a big race.

(1) REET PETITE tried really hard in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas on Dec 6 when she ran second behind Quickstepgal. She is a classy filly that is still improving and she will love the step up in trip to 1,800m. Watch her closely from a good draw.

(7) SUKHUMVIT quickened away from her field impressively last time when she won the Grade 3 Victress Stakes with absolute ease and she was given six points for that win. If she brings that run to the track again on Saturday, she might be hard to fetch late.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(13) BUFFALO STORM CODY quickened up smartly to win a good race at the Vaal on Dec 11. There is no doubt that he is one of the best sprinters in South Africa and it is great to have him in Cape Town in the Flying Championship. On his current form, he will be powering home late and will be hard to beat.

(5) ASIYE PHAMBILI was impressive in the Grade 3 Southern Cross Stakes on Dec 6. She absolutely loves the straight track at Kenilworth. Watch her closely, she will be eating up the ground late.

(1) TENANGO should be cherry ripe for this Grade 1 event. He was doing some good work late for second behind Elusive Winter on Dec 24. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be right there.

(4) O’TENIKWA stayed on well for third behind Outlaw King in the Grade 2 Cape Merchants on Dec 13. He will be a much fitter horse going into this race and he could trouble them all at a decent price.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) JAN VAN GOYEN showed his class in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas on Dec 13. Even though the race did not go according to plan, he still managed to make light work of a good field. He looks to be a superstar in the making and from a good draw, he definitely has a big winning chance again.

(1) DAVE THE KING showed tremendous heart to win a gutsy race last time. He likes to race on speed. From a good draw, he could be hard to fetch late.

(8) GARRIX had absolutely no luck in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes on Dec 13. The gaps did not open at the right time and he was flying late for second behind Dave The King. Just on ability alone, he can win a race like this.

(7) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN has been rested for 189 days. This class act ran a terrific race in the Durban July on July 5, just beaten by The Real Prince. If he does not need this run after a long break, he could be hard to beat.

Race 9 (2,500m)

(8) AHEAD OF THE FACTS stayed on well for second behind Holding Thumbs in the Listed Cape Summer Stayers Handicap on Dec 6. Unfortunately he was given three points for that effort. He looks to be a progressive stayer in the making and will go close to winning with no weight on his back.

(4) HOLDING THUMBS showed tremendous heart to win a good race at Kenilworth on Dec 6 when he was given four points for that win. He stays well and he tries hard – he can definitely win again.

(7) MASTER OF PARIS quickened up beautifully to win a good race on Dec 3. He never runs a bad race and he has no weight on his back. He could be dangerous for the places at a fair price.

(5) TRIPLE TIME ran a much better race last time when third behind Holding Thumbs. If he can build on that performance, he will be competitive.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(5) MENTE ET MANU won a good race at Kenilworth on Dec 13. He looks progressive and he should love the drop in trip to 1400m. From a good draw, he can win again.

(2) ROLAND GARROS only finished just over four lengths behind Jan van Goyen in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas on Dec 13. The drop in trip to 1,400m will help his chances. Include him into all bets.

(1) BEWARE is much better than his last run. Ignore that completely. If he bounces back to his best form from a perfect draw, he can win a race like this.

(13) TOUCHED BY ANGELS won impressively on Dec 6. He was given five points for that victory. If he gets some luck in running from a poor draw, he could be competitive.