Buffalo Storm Cody to charge to another success

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,600m)

Maturing (2) KORCULA found only one better when stretching out to 1,700m last time and she will not need to improve much on that effort to open her account.

(10) GALAXY QUEEN and (9) APOSTROPHE also improved for the step-up in distance after pleasing sprint introductions and both should have more to offer over this extended trip.

(11) LIEFLING fits a similar profile and should make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) AGOGE caught the eye when running on late to finish a close-up second on debut over 1,400m and, on the evidence of that performance, he should have more to offer over this trip with that experience under his belt.

(1) MILAN’S WORLD, (10) LANCE ALOT and (4) DISTRICT ATTORNEY have shown enough to threaten the selection.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) SKY PILLAR ROCK acquitted himself well in a stronger race last time, so should capitalise on this drop in class off a reduced mark, especially under a 4kg claimer.

Hard-knockers (2) HOPSCOTCH has the form and experience at this level to make life difficult for the selection.

Last-start winner (5) COMMANDER OF ALL remains competitive under a penalty.

(7) CIRCLE OF GRACE is not without claims.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) BEYNAC and (3) CHESTNUT BOMBER are closely matched on the form of their meeting in the Summer Cup Consolation race, though the latter should have the edge again on favourable revised weight terms.

(7) JORDAN has the means to get involved.

(2) HAWKBILL had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start. On the strength and consistency of his earlier form, he is capable of bouncing back to have a say in the outcome.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) BUFFALO STORM CODY is the standout bet at the meeting. He has gone from strength to strength as a gelding, winning six of his last seven starts, and a career-high rating is unlikely to halt his winning streak.

(4) TAXI TO THE MOON and (7) KARATE KID are closely matched and should make their presence felt too.

Familiar foe (2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON has a bit to find on the form of a recent meeting but should have a say in the outcome.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(1) TEXAS RED got going late when finishing a close-up second in a stronger 1,400m contest on Summer Cup Day, so a repeat of that performance (off an unchanged mark) over this extended trip should suffice.

(2) MUSICAL SCORE’S run in the Grade 2 Charity Mile is best ignored.

(3) ARGO ALLEY is at the peak of his powers and will make it difficult, along with best-weighted (4) TAEGAN’S CHAMP and (8) RED BOMBER, who also have the profile and means to play a role in the outcome.

Race 7 (1,500m)

Recent scorer (6) PALACE PRINCE’S progress and momentum are unlikely to be halted by an eight-point rating rise.

(9) DYLAN’S CHAMP is at the peak of his powers and a hefty nine-point penalty for his impressive last-start victory should not prevent another forward showing in this.

(3) MASTER CHRISTMAS and (4) MASTERSHIP have the form and experience at this level to also acquit themselves competitively.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) BAKWENA was a close-up fourth in a Listed race last time and a reproduction of that effort off an unchanged mark could be sufficient.

(6) STREISAND also has form behind the winner of that race so she should not be underestimated either.

Consistent (1) DOITWITHDIAMONDS would not be winning out of turn but this race may come too soon for her after a recent second over 1,800m.

Unexposed 3yo (8) WARM RECEPTION is open to any amount of improvement and warrants respect too.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(3) RINGA RINGA ROSES made a winning handicap debut over 1,450m and should have more to offer over this extended trip, especially with improved fitness on her side.

Familiar foes (6) GRACE’S KISS and (7) OPERA FAN are weighted to turn the tables on that rival and will also appreciate stretching out to this longer distance.

(8) THE MIGHTIEST completes the shortlist.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(1) GUERILLA WARFARE is a consistent hard-knocker with solid form credentials.

(10) VAVA VEGAS looks well rated but his wide barrier draw is a concern.

(2) JOHNNY DRAMA is better than his most recent efforts suggest and he could get into the picture if bouncing back to earlier form.

(6) GAMER has the means to fight out the finish.