Buffalo Storm Cody hard to beat in G2 race

Race 1 (1,160m)

First event on Championships Finale race day and it should pay to follow the betting action closely.

(1) WITHOUT REMORSE should have every chance. She has run two good races in a row and has Richard Fourie in the irons.

If (2) RENDEZVOUS IN RIO is ready after a rest, she could be in the mood to open her account. The Trippi filly is overdue.

Gimmethegreenlight filly (11) TOP SECRET is bred in the purple and could be the debutante to catch the eye. The trainer and jockey combination is hot.

(10)SECRET LIFE is improving and must be included.

Race 2 (1,160m)

Declarationofpeace colt (10) STORMACT would not have to improve much on a fair debut to open his account at the second time of asking. He ran on well to finish in the money on debut and should relish the distance.

(1) TIGER’S CAPTAIN is holding form and looking to get his consistency rewarded. He must have a big say having drawn against the outside of the track.

(8) LIFE IN COLOUR rates the dark horse. The well-bred son of Malmoos lacked extra after showing pace on debut but is open to any amount of improvement.

Rafeef gelding (4) WILD AS THE WIND could be the newcomer to be with.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(3) GIMME SOME LUCK showed his field a clean pair of heels on debut over 1,000m. The promising son of Gimmethegreenlight should prefer the 1,100m, but this is a testing assignment.

Buffalo Bill Cody colt (6) THE BRONX BULL was only just touched off in the Grade 2 SA Nursery and has improvement to come.

(2) GIMME A VODKA was beaten as favourite in that race but looks a bit better than that and needs to be taken seriously.

(4) SHERLOCK HOLMES has improved with each start and could be up to the task.

Race 4 (1,100m)

(3) GET UP was beaten as favourite going down by 0.9 length in the Grade 2 SA Fillies Nursery and will be out for revenge as she is 2kg better off with (1) GOOD DAY SUNSHINE. The latter is out to maintain her unbeaten record. The Vercingetorix filly impressed in both starts and could take home this Grade 3 event after winning the SA Fillies Nursery last time.

(9) LADY HARLEQUIN has improved and could be dangerous at the weights.

(4) LANZAROTE can only improve.

Race 5 (3,200m)

The maturing younger rival (4) ENFLAME may prove a bridge too far, with this extended trip likely to unlock further improvement from the last-start 2,850m Listed winner.

Although conceding weight to the selection, (1) SHOOT THE RAPIDS is proven with unbeaten course-and-distance records. He has enjoyed an ideal prep and was a wide-margin winner over the track and trip when last seen on the Highveld.



The consistent (3) ALADDIN’S LAMP cannot be dismissed.

(2) POETS WARRIOR should strip fitter after a much-needed comeback. He should remain competitive.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) OLIVIA’S WAY ran with merit when third in a course-and-distance WFA Grade 1 against male opposition earlier this month, and a repeat of that performance back in same-sex company off an unchanged mark should suffice.

(3) MINOGUE and (2) CALLMEGETRIX are closely matched on the form of a recent clash in a 1,600m Grade 1. The former edged that meeting and is weighted to uphold that form on 1kg better terms. However, both have stamina doubts over this trip, so they could be vulnerable late.

The younger 3YO filly (8) DAISY JONES will enjoy the cut back in distance and should make her presence felt.

Race 7 (2,000m)

Stablemates (2) ATTICUS FINCH and (1) FIRE ATTACK are Grade 1 winners over this track and trip. The latter finished a creditable fourth in a course-and-distance WFA Grade 1 earlier this month and a repeat of that effort in his peak outing off an unchanged mark should see him resume winning ways.

Last-start winners (5) FIELD MARSHAL and (3) CHOISAANADA are at the peak of their powers and remain competitive off career-high marks.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) BUFFALO STORM CODY could hardly have been more impressive when running away with the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint (1,000m) at Turffontein three weeks ago, but he is even better over this extended trip and boasts an unblemished course-and-distance record.

He is slung in under the conditions of the Grade 2 Santa Stakes (1,160m) and weighted to confirm his superiority over (2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON, (5) ZIYASHA and (6) MOUNT PINATUBO.

Race 9 (1,160m)

A very competitive-looking race and not too many can be left out of the exotics in this leg.

(6) GREEN DIAMOND likes this track and has already won three times for jockey Craig Zackey so she appears the one to beat.

(4) CHROME TOURMALINE was caught out of her ground last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(10) PERFECT MIRACLE beat some of these rivals last time.

(8) Rachel Wall finished third over this trip last time. Do not ignore.

Race 10 (1,000m)

A very open race.

(1) ANCHORAGE returns from a short break but is talented and has claims at a victory.

(2) ALPINE JET is knocking at the door and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(3) BRIGHT AND BRAZEN has struck form with two solid handicap wins and could have more to offer.

(4) JUST THE TWO OF US is consistent and can make the frame once again.

Race 11 (1,600m)

A decent race with some bang in-form runners.

(11) GIMMETHESPOTLIGHT won a maiden last time and could have more to offer.

(4) HUEHUETENANGO returns from a break but has won his last two starts and must be respected for that.

(6) KAMBATI completed his hat-trick in good style and is clearly not out of it.

(9) FORCE PUBLIQUE and (8) PRINCE OF KILDARE are better than their most recent runs and can get involved with the finish.