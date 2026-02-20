Buffalo Storm Cody a force back in his element

Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) ONCEINABLUEMOON has the form and experience to be competitive but is vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

Well-related newcomer (6) SAND SCRIPT will not need to be special to play a leading role on debut.

(1) WINGS OF KILDRA also has the form and experience but a place looks safer.

(7) SHIVERING LIGHT is another well-bred debutant. Watch the market.

Race 2 (1,160m)

Among the newcomers, (8) RABBLE ROUSER has the benefit of a sex allowance and is marginally preferred.

Newcomers (7) SIVAJI and (6) BRAVE WAAM are attractively bred and, if not too green, could fight out the finish in this line-up.

(2) WILLOW CHARM, (3) TIGER’S CAPTAIN and (4) JAWBREAKER ran into the money last time and can do so again with a repeat of those performances.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) BUFFALO STORM CODY fluffed his lines in a Cape Town Grade 1 last time but a return to the Highveld, and track and trip over which he is unbeaten, should see him atone.

Stablemate (2) MAIN DEFENDER has a good record racing fresh after a break but he will probably need the outing following a lengthy layoff.

(3) WILLIAM ROBERTSON and (4) ALMOND SEA are course-and-distance specialists who can make their presence felt too.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) POETS WARRIOR and (4) ENFLAME produced career-best performances when winning over track and trip last time. Both remain competitive under resultant penalties, so they could fight out the finish.

(2) UNITED COUNCIL had legitimate excuses for her disappointing last start. She is the best-weighted runner and should make her presence felt.

(3) BREEZE OVER and (5) ARUMUGAM appeal most of the remainder.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(3) BELIEVE IN FATE caught the eye last time when third at a higher level over a similar trip and a repeat of that performance with a 1.5kg allowance could suffice in this grade.

(6) XENOPHON also has consistent recent form at a slightly higher level, so should have a role to play.

(2) ARASHI is also a class-dropper with the means to have a say in the outcome.

(5) AFRICAN PRINCE has also held his own in tougher grade.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Speedy (4) RIFLE QUEEN returned to winning ways when leading from start to finish over 1,160m in what was her second run after a rest. She should be equally effective over this shorter trip.

(2) LITTLE BALLERINA, (1) CHASING HAPPINESS and last-start winner (5) POBLANO are weighted to be competitive and they have the form and experience to challenge their younger rival.

Race 7 (1,100m)

It could pay to follow (4) WILD JUSTICE on his Highveld debut. Hat-trick bid.

Fellow recent scorer (5) THE LAST DUKE should have a say in the finish if coping with resultant six-point penalties, while (3) ZALATORIS is not taken lightly.

Fillies (7) ONE FINE WINTER, (6) ELEGANTRIX and (12) VANAKKAM are weighted to be competitive too.

Race 8 (1,600m)

It could pay to side with (9) REECE’S WISH who opened her account over this distance and will have more to offer.

(5) AQUARIUS remains open to improvement, so could make his presence felt.

Class-droppers (2) PRINCESS ILARIA and (1) TOO LATE MY MATE are closely matched on recent form and capable of playing leading roles at this level off slightly reduced marks.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) PARIS FUN finished third over track and trip at a higher level last time, so a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark should suffice in this grade.

Versatile (2) ROSY LEMON has a good record over the trip. On the strength of her recent form, she should play another leading role.

A big threat will likely come from (6) DONDOYAKI whose form and experience at this level stand her in good stead.

Lightly raced (7) MATTIAZO has earning potential too.