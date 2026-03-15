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Bryson DeChambeau clinches LIV Singapore title after beating wild card Richard Lee in play-off

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Kimberly Kwek

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  • Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Singapore after a play-off against Richard Lee, both finishing at 14-under 270 after the final round.
  • DeChambeau and Lee shot 66s to overcome overnight leaders Niemann and Westwood, setting up the dramatic play-off on the Serapong Course.
  • DeChambeau secured the win with a par on the 18th, while Lee bogeyed, marking DeChambeau's fourth LIV title.

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SINGAPORE – Bryson DeChambeau clinched his fourth LIV title in dramatic fashion, after beating Canadian wild card Richard Lee in a play-off in the breakaway league’s Singapore event on March 15.

Both players, who had come into the final round tied-third behind overnight leaders Joaquin Niemann and Lee Westwood, shot identical five-under 66s to finish top of the leaderboard at the end of regulation on 14-under 270 total.

Amid a rain-hit final round at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course, DeChambeau mixed an eagle with four birdies and a bogey, while Lee had six birdies and a bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau during the final round of LIV Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course on March 15.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

In the play-off, two-time US Open winner DeChambeau parred the par-five hole No. 18 to lift the trophy, with Lee falling just short with his bogey.

Full report to come.

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Kimberly Kwek joined The Straits Times in 2019 as a sports journalist and has since covered a wide array of sports, including golf and sailing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.