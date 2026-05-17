I want collective awards more than anything: Bruno Fernandes after equalling EPL assist record

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Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes advancing with the ball as Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White follows closely behind during an EPL match on May 17.

– Bruno Fernandes equalled the English Premier League (EPL) record of 20 assists in a season as Manchester United secured third place with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on May 17.

Fernandes, who was recently crowned the Football Writers’ Player of the Season, moved level with the record shared by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin de Bruyne (2019-20) when his cross was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo for United’s third goal.

“Everyone knew that (the assist record) was important,” said the 31-year-old. “They were trying everything they could to score from my passes. I’m very happy, but more than that, I’m happy for the win.

“I want collective awards more than anything. But I’m grateful that people think I should be Player of the Season. I got to 20 today. Let’s see if I do (break the record) in the final game.”

Mbeumo was also involved in the game’s most controversial moment when his handball leading up to Matheus Cunha’s strike went unpunished despite a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Both sides had secured their principal targets in recent weeks, with United set to return to the Champions League, while Forest only guaranteed survival last weekend.

The low stakes made for a wide-open contest that burst into life when Luke Shaw volleyed United in front after just five minutes.

Both sides wasted plenty of chances for more goals before the break, but Forest did level just eight minutes into the second period.

Elliot Anderson’s inviting delivery was headed in at the back post by defender Morato.

Just two minutes later, United raced down the other end and Cunha swept home after the ball rebounded off Mbuemo’s thigh onto his arm.

In an extremely rare occurrence, referee Michael Salisbury stood by his original decision to award the goal despite being called by VAR to review the incident.

Salisbury told the Old Trafford crowd that he stood by his decision as it was an “accidental” handball by Mbeumo, a call that several pundits disagreed with.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said on Sky Sports: “It’s handball, it’s as simple as that. We’ve talked about VAR and their influence on games but this was as clear as day.”

His co-commentator, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, admitted that he was also “scratching his head” over the call.

Morgan Gibbs-White almost immediately levelled once more for Forest but was denied by Senne Lammens racing off his line.

Fernandes’ record-equalling moment arrived 14 minutes from time when Mbeumo prodded in his drilled cross for his first goal since February.

Still Forest refused to fade away. Gibbs-White, playing for the first time since suffering a horrendous facial injury in a clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earlier in May, steered into the bottom corner from Anderson’s driven cross in the 78th minute.

Calling it a “crazy game”, Forest boss Vitor Pereira told the BBC that it was a pity that it was decided by a call which he does not agree with.

“We need to have a meeting together to understand when it’s handball,” said the Portuguese, whose men are 16th with 43 points. “At the moment, we don’t know what is possible or not and a lot of the time we don’t understand the decisions. But I must accept it.”

Casemiro was given a standing ovation on his final Old Trafford appearance when the 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder was replaced by Mason Mount nine minutes from time.

Fernandes was inches away from a record-breaking 21st assist of the campaign when Diogo Dalot hit the post from his pass deep into stoppage time.

United, though, held on to make it 11 wins in 16 league games since Michael Carrick took charge in January.

“We’ve had some big, big moments, big goals and big results in this place over the last few months,” said Carrick in an end-of-season address to the United fans. “Hopefully there’ll be a few more of them.”

The 44-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal in the coming days to remain in charge at Old Trafford.

In the other games on May 17, Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a blow in their hopes of clinching a European spot after losing 1-0 at Leeds United, who scored via Dominic Calvert-Lewin in stoppage time.

The Seagulls remain seventh with 53 points, but are just a point ahead of eighth-placed Brentford who drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace.

Sunderland, who are just a point behind the Bees after a 3-1 win at Everton, also remain in contention for a European spot. AFP