Brumbies and Jorgensen give Wallabies hope after wipe-out in Europe

MELBOURNE, Feb 23 - The ACT Brumbies' drought-breaking win in Christchurch and the electric form of New South Wales Waratahs winger Max Jorgensen have given Wallabies supporters a flicker of early-season optimism after Australia's sobering tour of Europe.

The Brumbies crushed the All Blacks-laden Canterbury Crusaders 50-24 to snap a 26-year hoodoo in the South Island city, vaulting them to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table after two rounds of the season.

The stunning upset over the defending champions came two days after 21-year-old Jorgensen scored another double in the 36-13 win over Fijian Drua at Sydney Football Stadium as the Waratahs continued their perfect start.

With Australia hosting the World Cup next year, the nation's rugby fans have been crying out for a good news story to wash away the bitterness of their winless tour of Europe at the end of 2025.

Any evidence that Australian teams may be closing the gap on New Zealand's in Super Rugby is enough to cause excitement and there was plenty on Sunday when the Brumbies toppled the Crusaders.

Visitors to New Zealand generally crumble under the host teams' fourth-quarter pressure, but there was no wavering by the Brumbies at Rugby League Park, even when Crusaders' Leicester Fainga'anuku trimmed the lead to seven points with a try with 11 minutes left.

The Brumbies responded by scoring 19 unanswered points in a dazzling blitz that had inspired players back home, said Waratahs winger Harry Potter.

"For the Waratahs, there was huge jealousy because it would be nice to do the same thing," the Wallabies outside back said on Monday.

"That would have been a pretty special thing for those (Brumbies) boys over there."

While the Brumbies' statement win was a tale of collective progress, Jorgensen's early-season form has showcased individual brilliance.

The 21-year-old flyer signed a lucrative five-year deal with Rugby Australia a few weeks ago, resisting interest from the National Rugby League.

He has celebrated with four tries in two matches, including two stunning solo efforts that might contend for try-of-the-season.

His 36th-minute try changed the game against the Drua as he stepped past winger Taniela Rakuro by the left touchline and burned away the cover defence.

With Jorgensen having started the 2025 season well, after which he was ruled out for most of it by an ankle injury, the Waratahs staff will be under pressure to keep him on his feet ahead of the test season which starts with the inaugural Nations Championship matches against Ireland, France and Italy in July.

"That's the challenge for us, to make sure we get his programme right with his S and C (strength and conditioning) work and his training load, so that he gets through a full Super Rugby season," said Waratahs coach Dan McKellar.

"Because if you've got him, he comes up with match-changing moments." REUTERS