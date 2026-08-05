Brotherly love abounds for brutal Springboks ahead of Argentina test

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Aug 4 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu returns to the South Africa team for the first time in 2026 when the mercurial flyhalf starts against Argentina on Saturday, hoping for a strong showing in the intriguing battle for the number 10 jersey for the Springboks.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was injured towards the end of the United Rugby Championship season and missed the Springbok victories over England, Scotland and Wales in July, and has been chomping at the bit on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old will get his chance in Buenos Aires, having watched Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok and youngster Vusi Moyo start the three tests last month.

Two-times World Cup winner Pollard is among the replacements this weekend and Feinberg-Mngomezulu believes what makes the Springbok environment so successful is how players competing for places lift their rivals.

"I don't think people understand how much we help each other," he told reporters on Tuesday. "Today, Handre is telling me about the field (in Buenos Aires), the dimensions, how close the stands are to the pitch.

"We really take good care of each other. I have the utmost respect for Handre and what he's done for the country and for this team. And not for a second will I see him as competition. He's my mentor, he's my friend, and a great teammate to learn from."

Coach Rassie Erasmus has already said Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Libbok and Pollard will go to next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia if they stay fit and in form.

This week Feinberg-Mngomezulu is partnered with 36-year-old scrumhalf Cobus Reinach in a potentially electric half-back pairing featuring a duo who relish the play-making role.

"I love Cobus. He really takes me under his wing, but we're also good buddies," Feinberg-Mngomezulu said. "Sharing the field with him is brilliant and it takes a lot of pressure off me.

"He likes pulling the 'old' card, but he's fitter than a lot of the guys and he uses his experience to help guys like me."

After the one-off test against Argentina, the Springboks return to South Africa to face old foes New Zealand in a four-test series starting in Johannesburg on August 22. REUTERS