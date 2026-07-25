Brother of missing Madeleine McCann reaches Commonwealth Games final

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Scotland's Sean McCann in action during heat 3 of the men's 400m freestyle event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 25..

GLASGOW - Madeleine McCann’s brother Sean was cheered on by his parents as he booked a place in the final of the 400 metres freestyle event at the Commonwealth Games on July 25.

McCann finished fourth in the third of four qualifying heats at Glasgow’s Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

His time of 3:52.64 was just enough to squeeze him into Saturday evening’s final in eighth position overall.

McCann was just two years old when Madeleine disappeared shortly before her fourth birthday during a holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007.

Despite extensive searches, she has never been found.

After making the final, McCann said: “I’m delighted. It wasn’t really an expectation coming into the Championships, especially with how strong the field was, so to have made it is fantastic.

“I wouldn’t say I felt pressure, but I was definitely nervous. There were so many people watching and I wanted to perform well, not just for myself but for Team Scotland as well.”

Parents Gerry, clad in a blue Team Scotland top, and Kate, who wore a T-shirt bearing the Games’ anthem ‘Yes Sir, I can Boogie’, were in the stands to watch Sean’s success.

The 21-year-old, who studies chemical engineering at Loughborough University, previously represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Tobago in 2023, where he finished fifth in the 400m freestyle event.

Although he grew up in England, he qualifies to represent Scotland through his father, who was born in Glasgow.

McCann hopes to use his experience at the Commonwealth Games to target a place in the Great Britain team for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. AFP