Brooklyn duo's late run nets the Hawks

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets started off cold but in the end, their All-Star duo came up clutch to end the Atlanta Hawks' run as one of only two National Basketball Association (NBA) teams to remain unbeaten this season.

Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Kyrie Irving added 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the hosts outlasted the visitors for a wild 145-141 victory in New York on Wednesday.

The pair returned after sitting out Brooklyn's previous game - a loss to the Memphis Grizzles - but initially struggled to assert themselves with Atlanta seeking their first 4-0 start since 2010-11.

Irving had a three-of-16 start but caught fire in the final 12 minutes, shooting seven of 11.

Durant, likewise, made six-of-15 shots before ending with a game-high 33 points.

Along with 23 points from teammate Joe Harris, 18 of those coming from beyond the arc, they helped to overcome 30 points apiece from Hawks duo John Collins and Trae Young as well as off nights from Brooklyn starters DeAndre Jordan and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who had just five and three points respectively.

Durant admitted the Nets need to improve defensively if they are to live up to their billing as championship contenders.

"When you're not making shots early on, you need your guys to come on and pick you up," the forward told the Daily News.

"Defences are gonna be focused on Kyrie and myself, so having guys like Taurean (Prince) and Landry (Shamet) who can knock down shots for us.

"We had seven guys in double figures, and that's only good for the team. But we can't give up 140 points."

The Nets host the Hawks again today and Durant is liking what he has seen so far from their opponents.

Atlanta have not made the play-offs since 2016-17 and finished as the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference last term, but they have a young team, led by All-Star Young, who are fast improving.

"We (Brooklyn) switch a lot on pick-and-rolls and this team slips out," he said.

"John Collins is probably the best in the league at slipping out of screens with Trae."

Elsewhere in the East, the Miami Heat, last season's finalists, rebounded from a crushing 47-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks the day before with a 119-108 victory over the same opponents.

The Heat did not have to wait long for revenge as they hosted the Bucks for the second straight night, with Goran Dragic coming off the bench to lead the team with 26 points.

Milwaukee, fuelled by a triple-double of 26 points 13 rebounds and 10 assists from two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked like making it two wins in a row when they led by 14 in the third quarter.

But the Heat rallied despite missing All-Star Jimmy Butler for the second straight game in what their coach Erik Spoelstra called a sign of their "grit and toughness".

Before the game, the Heat had spoken about "a lot of anger and frustration" that had built up following Tuesday's 144-97 blowout loss to the Bucks, the No. 1 seeds in the past two seasons, so a reaction on home court had been expected.

"Our guys responded in an appropriate fashion," he said.

"Today was just about getting to work and preparing, and doing what we need to do to have a better version."

Guard Tyler Herro, who contributed 21 points with a career-best 15 rebounds, added: "Started to feel like Miami Heat basketball again."

