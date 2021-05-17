Bromell blows rivals away to stake Olympic claim

IRVINE (California) • Trayvon Bromell put up another blistering sub-10-second performance to win the Track Meet 100m event on Saturday, an auspicious sign as he prepares for next month's US Olympic trials.

The 25-year-old outclassed the competition in 9.92sec, just short of his season best of 9.88 - the year's world-leading time - to win by three-tenths of a second.

"This week has been a real hard week for me for training," Bromell said in a televised interview. "I can't let off, I can't stop thinking about what (God) wants me to do."

The race marked his latest chapter in a remarkable comeback since he was carried off the track in the final of the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Games with a torn Achilles heel and missed two years of racing to rebuild his body.

In 2015, he ran a personal best time of 9.84sec for the 100m before his 20th birthday - the fastest time run by a teenager over the distance - before going on to claim a bronze at that year's world championships in Beijing.

With fellow American and world champion Christian Coleman banned from Tokyo for missing drug tests, the 100m field is wide open, meaning Bromell, his two compatriots - 2004 Olympic champion Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles, the world 200m champion - and Canadian Andre de Grasse all have a chance to win gold at the July 23-Aug 8 Games.

Other Olympians fine-tuned their form, with opportunities to compete dwindling.

Defending gold medallist Omar McLeod won the 110m hurdles in 13.11sec, defeating a classy field that included 2012 London Games gold medallist Aries Merritt, while Matt Centrowitz also showed he was ready to defend his Rio gold, winning the 1,500m by more than a second with a time of 3min 35.26sec.

"Feeling good to be back out there - thank God for health," said Jamaica's McLeod, who won the same event at the 2017 world championships in London.

"I have mad respect for everyone out there."

