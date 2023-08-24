Briton Josh Kerr stuns Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold

BUDAPEST - Briton Josh Kerr pulled off one of the shocks of the World Championships when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen in an absolute carbon copy of last year’s final to take 1,500m gold on Wednesday.

Favourite in 2022, Norway’s Ingebrigtsen was outkicked by Britain’s Jake Wightman to miss out on gold and Kerr, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist behind Ingebrigtsen, made his move at about the same spot with 200 metres to go.

Kerr dug deep to stay in front and won in 3:29.38 with Ingebrigtsen, whose 3:27.14 run in Poland five weeks ago made him the fourth-fastest man in history, taking silver in 3:29.65.

Fast-finishing Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas secured the bronze in 3:29.68.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s quite an overwhelming experience. I’m so proud of myself,” said Kerr, who ran the race in sunglasses.

“I didn’t feel like I ran the best race either. I just threw my whole 16 years of this sport in that last 200m and didn’t give up until the end.

Kerr said he had planned meticulously for this race.

“We threw everything we had at this in terms of nutrition, sleep, training, race reviews, everything,” he said. “We left no stone unturned and if it wasn’t a gold medal today, that was the best we could have done. I planned like a champion.”

Kerr had a good view of Wightman’s tactics in Eugene as he chased him home to finish fifth and he produced an almost uncanny replica of his Edinburgh club mate on Wednesday.

“As I came round the bend I thought I have to give everything I have. I just made sure I was there with 200m to go,” he said. “Then in the last 30 I thought ‘I want this so badly, I don’t care how much pain I’m in I’m going to do everything to get to the finish line first’.”