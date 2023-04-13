British swim star Peaty out of World Championships

LONDON – Triple Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty will miss this year’s World Aquatics Championships due to ongoing mental health issues.

The 28-year-old was left out of the Great Britain squad released on Wednesday for the July 14-30 event in Japan, with “no specific timeline” set on his return.

“The focus is very much on ensuring he is fully supported, and working with him on when he is ready to make a full return to his normal competition schedule,” British Swimming told BBC Sport.

In March, Peaty opened up about struggling “with my mental health over the last few years”.

“I’m tired, I’m not myself and I’m not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade,” he wrote on social media when pulling out of the British Swimming Championships.

Peaty is still hoping to defend the 100 metre breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley golds he picked up at Tokyo 2020.

He suffered a setback in 2022 after breaking his foot in a freak training accident, but was able to recover in time and compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

He experienced his first defeat in the 100m breaststroke for eight years, finishing fourth, but bounced back 48 hours later to win gold in the 50m distance.

Peaty also claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics. AFP