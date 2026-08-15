British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, dies in Tour of Portugal crash
- British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, died in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal involving a head-on collision with an unrelated vehicle.
- The race stage was suspended with 20km remaining and the podium ceremony was cancelled out of respect and mourning.
- Tarling's team and Portugal's Prime Minister expressed deep condolences, highlighting his importance as a son, brother, friend, and valued team member.
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LISBON - British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, died on Aug 14 in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal, race organisers and his NSN Development Team said.
Organisers said in a statement on social media that Tarling died following a “serious accident”.
Portuguese broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Tarling was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.
The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.
The podium ceremony was cancelled in “a sign of respect and mourning”, organisers said.
NSN Development Team confirmed Tarling’s death and expressed condolences to his parents and brother.
“Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed,” it added in a message on social media.
Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also expressed his condolences to Tarling’s family and team, adding on X the news of his death “leaves us deeply shaken”. AFP
The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.
The podium ceremony was cancelled in “a sign of respect and mourning”, organisers said.
The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.
The podium ceremony was cancelled
The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.
The podium ceremony was cancelled