British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, dies in Tour of Portugal crash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Finlay Tarling died during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal, after colliding with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

LISBON - British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, died on Aug 14 in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour of Portugal, race organisers and his NSN Development Team said.

Organisers said in a statement on social media that Tarling died following a “serious accident”.

Portuguese broadcaster RTP, which was televising the race, reported that Tarling was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction and not connected to the event.

The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.

The podium ceremony was cancelled in “a sign of respect and mourning”, organisers said.

NSN Development Team confirmed Tarling’s death and expressed condolences to his parents and brother.

“Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed,” it added in a message on social media.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also expressed his condolences to Tarling’s family and team, adding on X the news of his death “leaves us deeply shaken”. AFP

Riders setting off for the 8th stage of the Tour of Portugal. The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining following the death of Finlay Tarling. PHOTO: EPA

The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.

The podium ceremony was cancelled in “a sign of respect and mourning”, organisers said.

The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.

The podium ceremony was cancelled

The stage was suspended with about 20km remaining.

The podium ceremony was cancelled