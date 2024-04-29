British Cycling confident new track bike will deliver more gold

Britain's track bike for the Paris Olympics pushes technological boundaries and will give the team the best chance of continuing its domination, according to one of the design partners for the new machine officially unveiled on Monday.

Developed by British Cycling in conjunction with Lotus Engineering, Renishaw and Hope Technology, the cutting-edge Paris bike includes 3D-printed components.

The bike, evolved over the last three years from the radical one used at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, features a 3D-printed Renishaw titanium crank, Lotus-designed aerodynamic forks inspired by fighter jets and a frame crafted by Lancashire-based Hope Technology to minimise drag.

"Lotus's longstanding collaboration with British Cycling has been pivotal in advancing the frontiers of sporting performance and engineering with the 2024 Hope-Lotus Olympic track bike," Mark Stringer, Commercial Director at Lotus Engineering, said in a statement from British Cycling.

"We've continued pushing engineering boundaries in the pursuit of performance to deliver efficiencies and to give British riders the best possible opportunity for success."

British Cycling has prided itself on delivering state-of-the-art kit, including bikes and clothing, to its riders and the nation has become a cycling giant at the Olympics.

Britain topped the cycling medals table in Tokyo, although they were not as dominant as usual on the track, winning seven medals including three golds.

While other nations have closed the technological gap to Britain, British Cycling's Performance Director Stephen Park says the package for its riders has raised the bar again.

"British Cycling has a long and renowned history of being a world-leader in bike technology, and we are continuing to break new ground when it comes to the speed, efficiency and innovation of track bikes," he said.

"For the Paris track bike, the team have continued to look to new and innovative solutions to deliver this impressive machine, which we believe will give our riders the best possible platform to succeed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

The new frame has appeared once in competition when Will Tidball rode it to victory in the scratch race at last year's world championships in Glasgow, meaning it has been officially registered and homologated under UCI rules for the 2024 Games in July-August. REUTERS