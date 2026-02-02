Britain's Finucane breaks women's flying 200m track world record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 2 - Briton Emma Finucane has broken the women’s flying 200m time trial world record with a time of 9.759 seconds at the European Track Championships in Turkey, British Cycling said on Monday.

Two-time sprint world champion Finucane shaved 0.017 seconds off the previous record, set by China's Yuan Liying last year.

Fellow Briton Sophie Capewell finished in 9.982 seconds at the same event on Monday, making 23-year-old Finucane the third woman in history to go under 10 seconds.

“I set the stakes high, I let everyone know that I wanted to break this world record," said Finucane, who won individual bronze medals in sprint and keirin at the Paris Olympics, and led Britain to a team sprint gold.

"I was really nervous to execute the perfect ride and I think I pretty much went out there and did everything I possibly could technically and to come away, to look at the board and see 9.759 and break the world record is unbelievable, I just can’t believe it." REUTERS