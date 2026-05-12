Britain's Archibald retires from track cycling at 32

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May 12 - Three-times Olympic medallist Katie Archibald has announced her retirement from track cycling at the age of 32, the British team said on Tuesday.

Archibald, one of Britain’s most decorated track cyclists with two Olympic golds and a silver, brings the curtain down on a 13‑year career as she turns her focus to training to become a nurse.

The reigning world and European champion will not join teammates Lauren Bell and Mark Stewart to compete in July’s Commonwealth Games on home soil.

"I love racing my bike. After 13 years competing on the international stage, and a lifetime competing against my big brother, I’ve decided to retire from the former," Archibald said in a statement.

"The things I’m grateful for across my career are that I’ve gotten to learn so much, see so much, and meet so many incredible people.

"But I also feel confident I’ll keep learning, I’ll keep seeing the world, I’ll keep meeting incredible people. I’m not hoping for a grand legacy, but I hope I’ve made an impact on the individuals I’ve worked with."

She missed the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an ankle injury.

Archibald, who joined the British squad at the age of 19, won 51 medals across major international events including seven world titles and a record 21 European titles. REUTERS