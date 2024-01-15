Britain top medals table at European Track Cycling Championships ahead of Paris 2024

APELDOORN – Britain’s track cyclists sounded a warning ahead of the Olympics as Josie Knight claimed the nation’s sixth gold medal on the final day of racing at the European Championships on Jan 14.

Knight won the individual pursuit title with teammate Anna Morris taking the bronze as Britain ended top of the medals table with 14 podiums in total, five more than Germany.

It is their highest tally at a European Championships and it augers well ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, which will take place from July 26 to Aug 11.

“I’m over the moon to be honest. It’s my first gold medal of the championships but it’s also my first international championship title as an individual and that’s really, really special,” Knight, part of Britain’s team pursuit squad, said.

“It’s really special to win on my own for once.”

While Britain topped the medals table, flying Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen ended as the competition’s stand-out performer as he capped a sensational few days on home boards in Apeldoorn by winning the men’s keirin gold, adding to the golds he won in individual and team sprints.

Germany’s Lea Friedrich won the women’s keirin title, edging out Britain’s Emma Finucane, who ended the championships with three medals including gold in the sprint to add the one she took at 2023’s world championships.

She said: “I feel like the momentum has really carried on throughout the week. This is a record-breaking Europeans and I can really feel that and it’s exciting because we’re in 2024 and the Olympics are approaching, so I feel like this is really good momentum for GB.

“We’ll just carry on throughout the year and see what happens, but it’s been really special that I can play a part in that.”

Britain has topped the track cycling medals table at the last four Olympics.

Meanwhile, the 2024 men’s road cycling season gets underway at the Tour Down Under this week in another preview ahead of Paris.

Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel are the two favourites to succeed Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz as Olympic champion. This summer’s 273km road race will take in all the major sights of Paris and could be won or lost on the climb to Montmartre.

Van der Poel also looks favourite for the classics and monuments after a stunning 2023 that delivered the world title as well as victory in the Paris-Roubaix.

But the 28-year-old Dutchman will be expected to keep his temper in check after spitting at fans in a cyclo-cross event in December. REUTERS, AFP