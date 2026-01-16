Britain rolls out routes for 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Jan 15 - Britain is set for a spectacular summer of cycling next year after the routes for the Grand Departs of the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes were unveiled on Thursday.

As announced last year, Edinburgh will stage the men's Grand Depart on July 2 as the world's greatest cycle race begins in Britain for the third time after 2007 and 2014.

Leeds was confirmed to host the Grand Depart for the Tour de France Femmes on July 30 -- the first time the women's race has started across the Channel in Britain.

Three Tour de France and three Tour de France Femmes stages will be held in Britain, with the 10 host cities and towns illuminated by yellow beams on Thursday to mark the announcement.

It will be the first time both races have held stages in the same country outside of France and organisers say it will be the largest free sporting spectacle in British history.

The men's opening stage will be a hilly route across the Borders from Edinburgh to Carlisle, followed by a Lake District stage from Keswick to Liverpool.

Wales will host stage three on a trek from Welshpool to Cardiff which will feature eight categorised climbs.

The Tour de France Femmes opener is from Leeds to Manchester, followed by a second stage across the Snake Pass from Manchester to Sheffield before a third stage in London.

"The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the route details we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain's terrain," Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme said in a statement.

"Bringing both Grand Departs here is a testament to the strength of our partnership with British Cycling and the enthusiasm of the UK."

IMPORTANT MOMENT FOR TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES

The revamped Tour de France Femmes returned in 2022 as an eight-day stage race organised by ASO and Director Marion Rousse said bringing it to Britain was an important moment.

"These stages clearly reflect the race's ambition: to continue growing women's cycling and to inspire future generations," she said.

Prudhomme was joined by British cycling great Lizzie Deignan on Thursday at Leeds Civic Hall, which was transformed into a striking canvas, celebrating past British Grand Departs and illustrating all six UK stages.

British Cycling said it would look to recruit more than 7,000 volunteers for the Grand Departs while investing in a social impact programme named Joy.

"Through Joy -- our collective, game-changing social impact programme -- we will put opportunity, well-being and community pride right at the heart of this moment in sporting history," said British Cycling Chief Executive Jon Dutton.

The Tour de France first came to Britain in 1974 when Plymouth hosted a stage and it returned 20 years later in Dover to celebrate the opening of the Channel Tunnel.

London staged the Grand Depart in 2007 and Leeds did so in 2014 when massive crowds perched on the Yorkshire hills as the race began in brutal and spectacular fashion.

The return of the Tour to Britain and the first staging of the Tour de France Femmes in the UK were a collaboration between Tour owners ASO, British Cycling, UK Sport and the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments. REUTERS