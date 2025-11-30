Britain, NZ and Australia to contest SailGP championship final

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 30 - Britain, New Zealand and Australia reached SailGP's $2 million championship grand final in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with defenders Spain narrowly missing out on a place.

The trio topped the overall leaderboard after racing in the last event of SailGP's 2025 season this weekend to secure their places in the winner-takes-all final.

Emirates GBR and the Black Foils are both looking to win the SailGP championship for the first time, while the Flying Roos, who are three-time winners, will be hoping to claim back the silverware seized by Spain in 2024.

Los Gallos were in with an outside chance of making this year's final going into the Abu Dhabi event, but intense duels with the Australians in the fleet races left them trailing in the overall standings. REUTERS