Straitstimes.com header logo

Britain celebrate best-ever Winter Olympics after winning two gold medals in one day

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gold medallists Huw Nightingale of Britain and Charlotte Bankes of Britain celebrate with the British contingent after winning the Mixed Team Snowboard Crosse.

Gold medallists Huw Nightingale of Britain and Charlotte Bankes of Britain celebrate with the British contingent after winning the Mixed Team Snowboard Crosse.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

LIVIGNO, Italy - Great Britain celebrated the most successful Winter Olympics campaign in their history on Feb 15 after winning two more gold medals – in snowboard cross and skeleton.

Team GB had never previously won more than one gold at a single Winter Games but they have three already in Italy.

First on Feb 15, Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale teamed up to win the mixed team snowboard cross – Britain’s first-ever gold on snow.

Then Matt Weston and Tabitha Stoecker

won the mixed-team skeleton event

to add to Weston’s victory in the men’s event on Feb 13.

Britain, bereft of towering mountains and with little snow, had only ever won 12 gold medals in the Winter Olympics in total before the Milan-Cortina Games.

“It’s fine margins. Even for us individuals, it’s really fine margins,” said Bankes. “To actually pull it off, that’s what I’m proud of, to be able to do it in a team event.

“It’s Team GB that’s Olympic champion, and that’s for all the support we get.”

Nightingale said: “You do it for your nation, your country, the fans, the support. Thanks to everyone. It’s still unreal. I’m sure I won’t sleep very well tonight.” AFP

More on this topic
Weston and Stoecker claim first skeleton mixed team gold for Britain
S’pore alpine skier Faiz Basha exits early in giant slalom in Olympic debut
See more on

Britain

Olympic Winter Games

Winter sports

Italy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.