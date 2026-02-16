Britain celebrate best-ever Winter Olympics after winning two gold medals in one day

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gold medallists Huw Nightingale of Britain and Charlotte Bankes of Britain celebrate with the British contingent after winning the Mixed Team Snowboard Crosse.

LIVIGNO, Italy - Great Britain celebrated the most successful Winter Olympics campaign in their history on Feb 15 after winning two more gold medals – in snowboard cross and skeleton.

Team GB had never previously won more than one gold at a single Winter Games but they have three already in Italy.

First on Feb 15, Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale teamed up to win the mixed team snowboard cross – Britain’s first-ever gold on snow.

Then Matt Weston and Tabitha Stoecker won the mixed-team skeleton event to add to Weston’s victory in the men’s event on Feb 13.

Britain, bereft of towering mountains and with little snow, had only ever won 12 gold medals in the Winter Olympics in total before the Milan-Cortina Games.

“It’s fine margins. Even for us individuals, it’s really fine margins,” said Bankes. “To actually pull it off, that’s what I’m proud of, to be able to do it in a team event.

“It’s Team GB that’s Olympic champion, and that’s for all the support we get.”

Nightingale said: “You do it for your nation, your country, the fans, the support. Thanks to everyone. It’s still unreal. I’m sure I won’t sleep very well tonight.” AFP