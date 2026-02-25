Bristol Hercules should score on current form

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,700m)

(2) STOKESY raced handy before being outpaced in the finish over 1,160m last time in his first start as a gelding. He remains open to improvement and should be more effective over this trip.

(8) SAMUEL SHARPE fits a similar profile and could improve to take a leading role too.

(1) ROYALE JACKET has the form and experience to also make their presence felt.

(4) TERRENCE is making headway and has place claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) CATFISH and filly (6) RUBY WHISPER have the form and experience to fight out the finish, but the former could have the edge with the aid of his rider’s 4kg allowance.



Newcomers (7) TWILIGHT and (3) JUSTHAVEFUN could be a threat, especially if the market speaks in their favour. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) QUEEN LEILA was not beaten far on debut by a highly rated rival who had the benefit of an educational outing. She would have come on appreciably with that experience and could, with natural improvement, open her account at the second attempt.

Newcomer (8) THE BACHELORETTE will not surprise if she springs into contention.

(2) IRISH WILMA should also have more to offer after a satisfactory introduction.

(6) MOONFACE (4kg off) is worth a market check on debut.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) EMERALD FORGE fared well after a break against male opposition over this trip last time. She would have tightened up since and is ideally placed to break her duck back in same-sex company.

(3) PALACE SCRIPT and (4) EMERALD COUNTESS have shown enough to give cheek to the selection, while (10) COURT ACTION will not have to be special to play a role in the outcome either – watch the betting.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) BRISTOL HERCULES was a game-in-defeat second (at level weights) to a progressive 3yo in a similar race over 1,450m last time and a repeat of that effort over this trip off an unchanged mark should suffice.

(5) GOLDEN OPERATOR has a bit to find on that form but was returning from a layoff and is open to improvement.

(2) KING HARALD was outclassed in a 3yo Grade 2 earlier this month and should pose more of a threat in these calmer waters.

Returning (7) A BIT OF CLASS placed at Grade 1 level as a 2yo. She resumes after another absence but remains relatively unexposed.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) GOLDEN ASPEN was dropped out from a wide draw when a fast-finishing third over 1,450m last time, so a favourable inside gate and extended trip should suit.



(4) MATTIAZO and (12) VAVA VEGAS are better than their latest performances suggest and could have a say if they bounce back to earlier form.

(10) CONCORDIA has a bit to find on that form but may have more to offer stretching out to 1,600m for the first time.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) NEVER NEVER LAND and stablemate (5) ORANGE COUNTY are lighty raced geldings who should improve stretching out to 1,600m after encouraging recent efforts over 1,400m and 1,450m, respectively.

(8) FIRE STORM is also open to further progress over this trip after a recent maiden victory over 1,400m.

(3) SPRING TRADITION did not go unnoticed when fourth behind a progressive 3yo over a shorter trip a fortnight ago. He is effective over this extended distance and is back on his last-winning mark.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(2) NEBRASKA ran second over track and trip a fortnight ago when resuming after a rest, during which he was gelded. He should have more to offer and will not need to improve much to go one better.

(1) LANCE ALOT is closely matched on that form and is also open to improvement in first-time blinkers.

(10) BRIGITTE ANNE has shown enough to be competitive.

Returning (9) MAJOR ARCANA is best judged on his promising debut effort over 1,200m. He is unexposed and likely to improve on his reappearance so warrants respect.

Watch newcomer (11) TRIP OF FAITH.