Brisbane 2032 logos accidentally revealed by official YouTube channel

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Portions of the designs had been unveiled this week during a teaser campaign across Queensland, with the full picture set to be revealed on Oct 5.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympics organising committee’s elaborate logo reveal went off-script after its own YouTube channel accidentally leaked the cockatoo-inspired emblems three days ahead of schedule.

Portions of the designs had been unveiled this week during a teaser campaign across Queensland, with the full picture set to be revealed on Oct 5 .

However, the official Brisbane 2032 YouTube account uploaded an “emblem explainer” video ahead of time on Oct 2 , complete with the full logos displayed in the corner and detailed notes about the inspiration behind them in the video description.

The committee on Oct 3 posted pictures of the logos on social media, writing: “Consider this your official reveal.

“Inspired by our reef, beaches, hinterland and everything in between, they bring together the places, people and spirit that will take us to 2032.”

Brisbane 2032 chief marketing officer Brent Hill said they were excited that the emblems were out in the world.

“If we had our time over, maybe there are different ways that we could have done it,” he said.

“But from our side, we wanted the clues to be out there and... the reaction to it has been really positive.” REUTERS