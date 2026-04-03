Bright chance to See It Again

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See It Again will be the horse to beat in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool Premier's Champions Challenge (2,000m) at Turffontein on April 4.

1 See It Again

Could manage only second in the Grade 1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (1,600m) in March but returns to the distance of his victory in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met (2,000m) a start earlier and will be very hard to beat.

2 Atticus Finch

Finished a distant seventh when first-up in the Grade 1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (1,600m) on March 7 and will likely need this run too. Others appeal more.

3 Fire Attack

Snared this race 12 months ago and showed enough with fourth in the Grade 1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes (1,600m) to suggest he can be in the finish again. Each-way chance.

4 Royal Victory

Loves this race, winning it in 2024 before finishing second in 2025. Form has been ordinary, however, and it is hard to see him having the same impact this time around, even for his new trainer Weiho Marwing.

5 Okavango

Has won one of three starts this preparation and was not far off See It Again when fourth in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met (2,000m) in January. Each-way hope.

6 The Equator

Has had a freshen-up since failing to beat a runner home at long odds in January’s Grade 1 Cape Town Met (2,000m). Looks unlikely to make an impact here.

7 The Ultimate King

Is racing in good form after pulling off consecutive seconds but both of those runner-up finishes came at short prices and he looks more of a place chance than a winning one here.

8 Madison Valley

Finished ninth of nine in a Listed mile last start and will give the 2,000m another crack – a distance he has never won at. Prefer others.

9 Olivia’s Way

Was a Grade 2 winner in 2025 and she has been racing consistently well for some time now. She is not without a place shout with some weight relief and a good draw.

10 Grand Empire

Three-year-old who has made a brilliant start to his career, winning four of six, and he looks well placed here on the back of his last-start win in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool SA Classic (1,800m) on March 7. Strong each-way play.

11 Trust

Was only narrowly beaten by Grand Empire when second in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool SA Classic (1,800m) and he is another three-year-old who must be kept safe here.