Brenner climbs to victory in Vuelta stage 14, Mas retains red jersey

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SIERRA DE LA PANDERA, Spain, Sept 5 - Germany's Marco Brenner got the better of Colombian Santiago Buitrago in a climactic duel to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday, the first Grand Tour stage win for the Tudor rider.

Red jersey holder Enric Mas (Movistar) of Spain did not challenge for the mountainous stage but finished 25 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic, who dropped from second place to third on the overall leaderboard.

Austrian Felix Gall finished with Mas to take second place overall, and trails by two minutes and six seconds in the race for the red jersey.

Cristian Rodriguez reduced his gap with Mas by more than four minutes as he finished third in the stage to move up to eighth place overall. REUTERS