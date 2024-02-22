S’pore breaststroke specialist Nicholas Mahabir gets incurable virus, Paris 2024 dreams in doubt

SINGAPORE – When national swimmer Nicholas Mahabir experienced fatigue and body aches in June 2023, the teenager brushed it off as “training effect”.

But when he started having fainting spells, he realised that it was something more serious.

The breaststroke specialist, who has not competed in seven months, told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview that his ordeal did not show any signs of easing.

“It continued to get harder,” he said. “The hardest part is the brain fog (memory problems, lack of mental clarity and an inability to focus).

“It’s like you want to do something but your mind cannot will your body to move.

“I was not able to train and simple tasks, like getting out of bed, were a struggle. I slept 12 to 16 hours every day for a few months, but it felt like a lot less.

“I grew up a very active outdoors kid but now, just going for a short walk would end up, on a few occasions, with me blacking out fully.”

Blood tests in August confirmed that he contracted the Epstein-Barr virus, which has no cure. It caused him to develop mononucleosis, a viral infection.

While the symptoms like fever can be treated, they may still be felt even for months or years. The virus can become dormant in the body, but may reactivate.

High-profile athletes who have the virus and continued their playing careers include tennis legend Roger Federer and American football’s Samuel Darnold, but two-time French Open finalist Robin Soderling stopped playing tour-level tennis at 26 due to lingering mononucleosis.

Despite his discomfort, Mahabir still set national records in the 100m (59.96sec) and 200m (2min 11.87sec) breaststroke finals of the TYR Pro Championships in California in July, coming within half a second of the Olympic qualifying time of 59.49 for the shorter event.

However, after his last race in the 200m breaststroke final at the Speedo Junior National Championships in California on Aug 3, his condition deteriorated

He missed the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Israel the following month, as well as the Asian Games and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

With the Paris 2024 swimming qualification window closing on June 23, his attempt to make his Olympic debut remains a major doubt.

Mahabir, 18, does not spend much time with people outside his family and coach, and remains baffled as he does not know how he caught the virus.