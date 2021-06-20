Breaking world mark by a long shot

EUGENE • The US Olympic Track and Field Trials got off to an electrifying start on Friday, as 2016 gold medallist Ryan Crouser shattered the shot put world record and six-time gold medallist Allyson Felix began her quest to reach a fifth Games.

Crouser exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' 31-year-old record by 25cm with a 23.37m throw, letting out a roar inside the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to wild applause from fans.

"The second it left my hand I knew it was good," said the 28-year-old, who had already eclipsed Barnes' world indoor record earlier this year, throwing 22.82m at a meeting in Arkansas.

"It's been a lot of work and dedication. It feels like a weight has lifted.

"I felt really, really confident coming in... The times I've come up short it was me just getting a little bit tight, and trying to force it. I stayed relaxed and executed my game plan that I had, and that was the key for me finally doing it."

His old rival Joe Kovacs, the 2019 world champion, finished second with 22.34m. Payton Otterdahl was third with a throw of 21.92m.

Crouser's performance was the outstanding display of an entertaining opening day for the June 18-27 trials, where places on the US Olympic team are up for grabs.

Felix, 35, the only female athlete in history to win six Olympic track and field gold medals, put up an age-defying performance to win her 400m heat in 51 seconds, as her 21/2-year-old daughter Camryn cheered from the stands.

"I'm taking everything in, not taking anything for granted. It's been a long journey," said Felix, who has stated this will be her last Olympic trials. "I feel at peace with everything and I feel very prepared."

She has picked up 18 world championship medals (13 gold) during her dazzling career, which has spanned almost two decades. And she wants to savour the time she gets to compete in front of Camryn before she retires.

Already a star at age 21, Sha'Carri Richardson proved she was worth the hype as she recorded a blistering 10.84sec in the 100m, the top time in the event, despite her shoelaces coming untied.

PUTTING ON A RELAXED PERFORMANCE It's been a lot of work and dedication. It feels like a weight has lifted. I felt really, really confident coming in... I stayed relaxed and executed my game plan that I had, and that was the key for me finally doing it. RYAN CROUSER, 2016 Olympic champion, on the adjustments he made to break Randy Barnes' 31-year-old shot put world record.

"To win the Olympics, I'm gonna say it could take a world record," said Richardson, who achieved a 38.8kmh top speed during the sprint. "There are so many phenomenal names that are predicted to be at the Olympic Games."

Reigning world champion Donavan Brazier clinched his 800m heat in 1:45, and 2016 bronze medallist Jenny Simpson, 34, won her 1,500m heat in 4:11.34 as she bids for a spot in her fourth Games.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE