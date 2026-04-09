Brazil's Cardoso first bowler to take nine wickets in a T20 international

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April 9 - Brazil's Laura Cardoso became the first bowler to take nine wickets in a T20 international in men's or women's cricket as her team claimed a 189-run victory over Lesotho at the Kalahari Women's Tournament in Botswana's capital Gaborone on Thursday.

Medium pacer Cardoso took nine wickets, including a hat-trick, for four runs in three overs as Lesotho collapsed for 13 in 6.2 overs after Brazil posted 202-8.

Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey previously had the best bowling figures in the format after he took eight wickets for seven runs against Myanmar last year.

Cardoso, 21, has played 48 T20 matches for Brazil, taking 55 wickets.

Brazil, who lead the six-team tournament with five straight wins, play Mozambique on Friday. REUTERS