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Brazil score twice late on to beat Croatia 3-1 in World Cup tune-up

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March 31 - Brazil beat Croatia 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up in Orlando on Tuesday, with Igor Thiago converting a late penalty and Gabriel Martinelli adding a stoppage-time goal to seal the win.

Brazil dominated possession early on and made their pressure count shortly before halftime. Matheus Cunha released Vinicius Jr, who drove forward past three defenders before setting up Danilo for a composed first-time finish.

Croatia had more of the ball after the break and equalized in the 84th minute when Lovro Majer slipped between defenders to meet Toni Fruk's cross and guide the ball past goalkeeper Bento.

The equaliser sparked Brazil into action and they restored their lead four minutes later when Thiago converted from the penalty spot after Endrick was brought down in the box.

Martinelli then sealed the win in stoppage time with a low finish. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.