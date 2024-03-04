Brazil’s Gabriel Medina wins world surfing games, in line for Olympic spot

PUERTO RICO – Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina won surfing’s final Olympic qualifying event in Puerto Rico on March 3, giving him a likely spot in an expanded Brazilian team that will go for gold in the perfect tubes of Teahupo’o in Tahiti in six months’ time.

Brazil won both the men’s and women’s team events at the International Surfing Association’s (ISA) World Surfing Games on the Caribbean island, giving them one extra berth for each gender for the Paris 2024 Games, at the discretion of the National Olympic Committee. Countries are usually restricted to just two spots each for men and women.

“I didn’t know if my spot was going to come, but I just tried to give my best. (If) I don’t go, someone else is going to go and that’s it, we are a team. I think everyone was in that spirit, so that helps a lot,” Medina said after finishing the event undefeated in eight rounds.

Medina, 30, is one of the best ever in the powerful and sometimes terrifying barrels of the Olympic venue Teahupo’o, reaching the finals of the world tour event there six times and winning it twice.

His likely qualification is a big boost for the Brazilian men’s surfing team, who won the sport’s first gold medal through Italo Ferreira at the Tokyo 2020 Games, but who are facing doubts over the participation of both other qualifiers.

Reigning world champion Filipe Toledo decided to take a year off the professional tour, citing mental health issues after a disappointing performance at the season-opener in the heavy waves of Pipeline in Hawaii.

He said in February: “In the past, I have been honest about some of my challenges, not only with injuries but also with mental health.

“Competing at the highest level for the past decade has taken a toll on me and I need a break to recover for the next chapter of my career...

“I have so much passion for the sport, but I need some time off to fully recover so I can come back stronger than ever.”

The 28-year-old has yet to commit publicly to the Olympics at Teahupo’o, where he has struggled in the big backhand barrels in the past.

Fellow qualifier Joao Chianca was badly injured during a pre-season warmup at Pipeline late in 2023 and has not surfed in competition since.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia won the women’s event, a fourth ISA victory, but missed out on an Olympic spot as her country had already qualified two women via the professional world tour.

Earlier, Yang Siqi, a 14-year-old from China, become the first surfer from her country and the youngest person to qualify for the sport at the Olympics, ending surf and skate star Sky Brown’s bid to represent Britain in both sports at the Paris Games. REUTERS