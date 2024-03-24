Brave Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in Australia after Max Verstappen retires

MELBOURNE – Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on March 24 in a triumphant return two weeks after appendicitis surgery, as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen suffered his first retirement in two years.

Sainz, the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season, held off teammate Charles Leclerc before a final-lap crash by Mercedes driver George Russell triggered a virtual safety car and eased the Spaniard’s path to victory.

It was the 29-year-old Spaniard’s third grand prix win and first since Singapore in 2023.

“It was a really good race. I felt really good out there,” said Sainz, who missed the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia while recovering from surgery.

“Of course a bit stiff and especially physically it wasn’t the easiest, but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own and I could manage my pace, manage the tyres, manage everything, and it wasn’t the toughest race of all.

“But very happy, very proud of the team, and happy to be in a one-two with Charles here. It shows that hard work pays off. Life sometimes is crazy... the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win. It’s a rollercoaster, but I loved it and I’m extremely happy.”

Briton Lando Norris was third for McLaren, thwarting fourth-placed teammate Oscar Piastri’s hopes of a first podium by a home driver at Australia’s F1 race. Norris now has the most podiums (14) without a win in F1.

Leclerc, 26, recorded the fastest lap to cap a productive day for Ferrari, who are now just four points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

“It feels good mostly for the team of course, first and second didn’t happen since Bahrain 2022. Carlos has had an incredible weekend to come back from his surgery, he’s done an amazing race,” said Leclerc.

Verstappen still leads the drivers’ championship after his wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Dutchman on 51 points ahead of Leclerc with 47.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who finished fifth, is one point further adrift of Leclerc, with Sainz leaping to fourth in the standings, 11 points behind Verstappen.

“We just didn’t have the pace today. We didn’t have the pace throughout the weekend,” lamented Perez, adding that Ferrari would “absolutely” have won even if Verstappen went the distance.

Verstappen started on pole for the third time this season, but retired on the fourth lap with a brake problem as flames leapt out of the right rear of his car.

It was the 26-year-old Dutchman’s first DNF since retiring from Albert Park in the 2022 race and ended his run of nine successive race wins.

Red Bull have now suffered two defeats in 26 races dating back to the last round of 2022.