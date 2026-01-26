Bradman's 'Baggy Green' cap worn against India sells for $460,000 at auction

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 26 - A "Baggy Green" cap worn by Don Bradman during a series against India in 1947-48 was sold for $460,000 at a Gold Coast auction on Monday, fetching the highest price for a cap sported by the great Australian batsman.

Bradman had gifted it to Indian cricketer Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni, whose family preserved it for the last 75 years.

"That’s over three generations under lock and key. If you were a family member you were only allowed to look at it when you were 16 years old for five minutes,” said Lee Hames, the chief operating officer of Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

The cap was sold to an anonymous bidder and will be kept on display at an Australian museum, local media reported.

The cap, which has the names "D.G. Bradman" and "S.W. Sohoni" inscribed on the inside, is in good condition. Another cap worn by Bradman was sun-faded and insect-damaged when it fetched $311,000 at auction in 2024.

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman in history, Bradman played 52 tests with a batting average of 99.94, nearly 40 runs higher than any other player. REUTERS