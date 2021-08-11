Boxing: Spence out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury, Ugas to step in

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Manny Pacquiao's anticipated showdown with Errol Spence is off after the unbeaten American suffered a torn retina in his left eye, organisers said on Tuesday (Aug 10).

World Boxing Association welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will replace Spence and defend his title against the 42-year-old Filipino southpaw, an eight-division world champion, on Aug 21 in Las Vegas.

Ugas had been scheduled to defend his title on the undercard.

"I'm very disappointed that I won't be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21," Spence, the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council champion, said in a statement.

"I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition."

Spence discovered he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on Monday, organisers said.

He has returned to his home in Texas for treatment.