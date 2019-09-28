Boxing: Nurshahidah Roslie loses WBC silver title bout to China's Fan Yin via split decision

SINGAPORE - Local professional boxer Nurshahidah Roslie was unsuccessful in her bid for the World Boxing Council (WBC) female silver super bantamweight title after she lost her bout with China fighter Fan Yin via split decision on Saturday (Sept 28) night.

At the end of the 10-round bout at the Singapore Fighting Championship 8 event at the Foochow Building in Jalan Besar, two judges scored in favour of 22-year-old Fan (99-92, 96-94) while only one was in favour of 31-year-old Nurshahidah (96-94).

The WBC silver title is the highest-level professional boxing title contested by any Singaporean boxer, and would have put Nurshahidah in line for a WBC world title shot. It now goes to Chengdu native Fan.

The WBC is one of the four major sanctioning bodies in pro boxing and its silver title is just one rung below the world title, formerly held by the likes of current mixed martial arts star Holly Holm (welterweight) and Laila Ali (super middleweight), the daughter of the lateboxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Saturday night's fight improved Fan's perfect record to nine wins from nine bouts, while Nurshahidah picked up her third loss from 17 fights, winning all the others.