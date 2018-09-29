Boxing: No world title for Muhamad Ridhwan after split-decision loss to Paulus Ambunda

SINGAPORE - Local professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan suffered the first defeat of his pro career, after he lost an International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super bantamweight (up to 55kg) world title on Saturday night (Sept 29) at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The 30-year-old was bested by Namibia's Paulus Ambunda via split decision after going the full 12 rounds with the experienced fighter.

Prior to the fight, Ambunda boasted a record of 26 wins and just two losses.

The 38-year-old is a former IBO and World Boxing Organization world champion, and was the toughest test in Ridhwan's burgeoning career.

Ridhwan had 11 wins in 11 fights before last night.